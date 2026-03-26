‘This is outrageous’: Gabriella Demetriades hits back after Shobhaa De slams Arjun Rampal’s ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ speech

Arjun Rampal is receiving widespread acclaim for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where he plays Major Iqbal, an ISI officer in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. However, his recent gesture at an awards event, where he ended his speech with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, did not go down well with writer Shobhaa De, who criticised it in her latest column. Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades, has now responded to her remarks.

What Arjun Rampal said

At the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards, Arjun Rampal spoke about his experience working on Dhurandhar 2 and also opened up about witnessing the 26/11 attacks firsthand. He said, “On my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out. In the morning, when I drove back home, I had to stop at least three times because I felt like I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated the 26/11 sequence to me, I knew I was going to have my revenge, and that’s what I did with Dhurandhar. All I want to say is, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”