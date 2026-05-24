FWICE to take decision on Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar row over Don 3 on May 25

Over five months after Ranveer Singh walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated crime thriller Don 3, their long-standing stand-off may see a conclusion on May 25. After Farhan raised a complaint with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the film body is expected to arrive at a decision it’ll address at a press conference on Monday.

As per a statement by the FWICE, the film body received a complaint through its affiliated organization, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), which Farhan is a member of. After assessing the complaint and its related circumstances, the FWICE is expected to reach a decision, likely to be announced in a press conference tomorrow.

“During the press conference, FWICE will officially address the matter and communicate its stand and decision after examining the complaint and the related circumstances,” said an official statement from the film body. They’re likely to announce the decision at around 4 pm on Monday.

What is the Don 3 row?

Back in December 2025, Ranveer Singh unceremoniously walked of Don 3, a film he had committed to headlining a couple of years ago. The actor cited script changes as the primary reason. The timing of his exit came days after the blockbuster box-office success of his film, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

Farhan Akhtar, along with his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani at Excel Entertainment, claimed that they’d incurred significant costs in pre-production, relying on Ranveer’s nod to the film. The actor kept delaying the film, citing scheduling conflicts and related conditions, only to eventually walk out of the film. Excel Entertainment, thus, demanded a compensation of Rs 40 crore from Ranveer.

Farhan Akhtar on Don 3 row

While Ranveer Singh has remained completely silent, Farhan Akhtar opened up on the Don 3 row last month. “What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film,” he told The Hollywood Reporter India. “You realize at some point, there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride,” he added.

“Sometimes, when roadblocks happen, I feel I should just go back to acting. I wouldn’t have to deal with all this stuff,” he confessed lightheartedly, also referring to the roadblocks his buddy road movie Jee Le Zaraa has faced over the past five years since its announcement with the cast of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. “And the synergy with whoever’s going to eventually come in and play those parts is going to be right for the film,” he added.

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About the Don franchise

Don 3 is the third instalment in the popular Don franchise. The first two parts, released in 2006 and 2011, respectively, featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The inaugural film was an official remake of Chandra Barot’s 1978 cult classic Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, co-written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar, along with Salim Khan.

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After years of waiting, Farhan finally announced the third instalment in 2024, confirming that Ranveer would replace Shah Rukh. The actor’ first look in the titular role was also unveiled. Later, it was confirmed that Kiara Advani would replace Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady. However, following Ranveer’s exit, the fate of Don 3 hangs in limbo yet again.