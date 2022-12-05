FWICE slams Nadav Lapid for calling The Kashmiri Files ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’: ‘Hurt the sentiments of…’

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Monday issued a statement condemning Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for his controversial comments on The Kashmiri Files. The organisation took exception to Nadav’s observations on the film, accusing him of hurting the “sentiments of Indian filmmakers and technicians.”

“The FWICE strongly condemns the statements of Israeli Film maker Nada Lapid and seek immediate unconditional apology from him in writing. We appeal the Director of the Film Festival to oppose the statement of Nadav Lapid. We are surprised to note the silence of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the entire controversy. FWICE hereby stands with solidarity in support of all our Film Makers, Producers, Artists and Technicians associated with the Indian Film Industry,” read the statement from the organisation.

Advertisement

Nadav Lapid caused an international incident when he called The Kashmiri Files, which enjoyed the huge backing of the Indian government, a “propaganda, vulgar movie” at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). In his remarks, he suggested apart from him, his fellow jurors were also “shocked” to see a film like this in the competition section.

“There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities…and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, ‘The Kashmir Files’. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Nadav said.

Nadav Lapid’s comments sparked polarising reactions across the country. The Kashmiri Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and the film’s lead actor Anupam Kher have slammed Nadav for his scathing remarks.