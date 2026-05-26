FWICE’s selective outrage: Ban on Ranveer Singh, but no action on 242 editors’ 2023 plea

Hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced its ban on Ranveer Singh on Monday, Shweta Venkat called out their selective outrage. The editor, best known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Newton (2017), and Haseen Dillruba (2021), has claimed that the FWICE has taken swift action against Ranveer, acting on a complaint by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, but is still conveniently sitting on what 242 editors’ joint grievance from three years ago.

“It has been a while since industry editors have been trying to sort issues like pay slabs, pending dues, and working conditions. We needed a dialogue with the producers,” Shweta tells SCREEN. A few of them got together to meet the FWICE, and were assured of a meeting with the producers body. This was in 2023, but no progress on the same has materialized so far.

“There was also a letter sent to them, signed by 242 editors working in the industry, outlining the issues. But there has been no communication or revert post that meeting,” adds Shweta. She also called the FWICE’s ban on Ranveer “cute” on her Instagram Stories, and asked why no action has been taken yet on their plea from three years ago.

“When film editors had come to you for help setting up a dialogue with producers, where was this efficiency? It has been 3 years. Or maybe we weren’t cool enough. Basically producer ya actor bano (become either a producer or an actor),” she wrote. SCREEN also reached out to FWICE President BN Tiwari, but hasn’t received a response yet.

Why has FWICE banned Ranveer Singh?

FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive to all its members, which go up to over 5 lakh, to not work with Ranveer Singh in any capacity until he personally meets them to amicably resolve the issue. This past December, the actor allegedly walked out of Don 3 three weeks before the commencement of the shoot overseas. Excel Entertainment has demanded damages of Rs 45 crore from the actor to indemnify them of all the pre-production costs incurred after he agreed to do the film.

The FWICE also claimed that despite sending three periodical reminders every 10 days to him, Ranveer hasn’t appeared before them. His representative argued that the FWICE doesn’t enjoy any jurisdiction over the matter, prompting the film body to take a strong stand against the actor. It also sought the cooperation of producers body to not employ Ranveer in any capacity till the issue is resolved.

Also Read — Ranveer Singh banned by film body over Don 3 exit, Farhan Akhtar seeks Rs 45 cr in damages

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Ranveer’s team issued a statement in response on Monday evening. “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” it stated.