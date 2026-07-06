FWICE questions Diljit Dosanjh’s choice of films amid Satluj row: ‘Should keep nation first’

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari has questioned actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s choice of films, alleging that the actor frequently associates himself with projects that attract controversy. His remarks come in the wake of Satluj being removed from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, “I am very surprised why Diljit Dosanjh chooses to do controversial films. He should understand the impact of such decisions. He is a superstar of Punjab, and he should think carefully so that his image is not affected. He has a huge fan base across the world today.”

He further said that actors should not choose projects solely for financial reasons and must also consider their responsibility towards the nation. “From what I understand, it is also an artistE’s duty not to do films just for money or any other reason. One must keep ‘nation first’ in mind. I am not saying that he does not have any responsibility towards the nation—he certainly does, and he is very talented. But he must definitely reflect on this before taking up such projects,” Tiwari added.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding Satluj, BN Tiwari said that if the government or the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) believes a film contains objectionable material, those concerns should be addressed before certification is granted. However, he also maintained that once a film has completed the certification process and any required changes have been made, it should not be stopped later, considering the significant investment producers make in bringing such projects to audiences.

Satluj pulled from ZEE5 within 48 hours

Tiwari’s remarks come at a time when the removal of Satluj has sparked widespread debate online, with several filmmakers, politicians, journalists and public figures questioning why the film was taken down after briefly becoming available to viewers. Many have also sought clarity on the role of the CBFC and the government’s decision-making process, especially given that the film had already been released on the streaming platform.

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Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh as late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, quietly premiered on ZEE5 on Friday night in its uncut version after a three-year battle with the CBFC. The film had reportedly been asked to undergo more than 127 cuts for a theatrical release.

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However, by Sunday evening, the film had been removed from the platform. In a statement, ZEE5 said, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

Even before Satluj was taken down, Diljit Dosanjh had hinted that such a move was possible. During an Instagram Live session, he urged fans to watch the film as soon as possible, suggesting that it could be removed at any time.

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal killings and disappearances in Punjab during the 1990s.