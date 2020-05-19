FWICE seeks permission from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to resume post-production

FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit has requested CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow the post production work. (Photo: Ahoke Pandit/Instagram, CMO Maharashtra/Instagram) FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit has requested CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow the post production work. (Photo: Ahoke Pandit/Instagram, CMO Maharashtra/Instagram)

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking permission to resume post-production on various projects that have been halted due to coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

The letter, signed by Ashoke Pandit, BN Tiwari, Ashok Dubey and Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, begins by mentioning that they have over five lakh members of the entertainment industry under their umbrella. It also states that the industry generates high revenue and plays an important role in the economy of the country.

A part of the letter reads, “With reference to the subject matters, we would like to bring to your kind notice that there are numerous projects of the Media and Entertainment industry which are halted due to lockdown and can be completed soon as only the post production activities such as editing, sound recording, music recording and others are pending. If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted.”

The letter further reads, “We assure you of complying with all the necessary guidelines pertaining to the health, safety and security of the workers involved into such post-production activities if permitted to do so.”

Film and television shoots and post-production activities were halted all over the country as soon as the nationwide lockdown, due to the coronavirus pandemic, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the latest phase of the lockdown, a few exceptions are being made, but the office of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister is yet to respond to FWICE’s letter.

