Ranveer Singh banned by film body over Don 3 exit, Farhan Akhtar demands Rs 45 cr damages

The Federation of Western India Come Employees (FWICE) has taken a strong stand against Ranveer Singh for his sudden, unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3. The film body has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, alleging that he failed to respond to their invitation to appear in person and discuss the issue despite three reminders.

“On 11th April, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was to leave for shoot, Ranveer left the movie,” said Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE, while addressing the media in Mumbai on Monday.

After they invited Farhan and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani, of Excel Entertainment to tell their side of the story, Ritesh appeared personally at the FWICE office while Farhan attended the meeting remotely on Zoom since he was in London.

“They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel bookings, location bookings, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay,” said Pandit.

All the pre-production expenses add up to Rs 45 crore, which Excel Entertainment has demanded as damages from Ranveer Singh. “Ranveer had signed a contract with Excel Entertainment for three films. The entire recce was in his presence. The inputs for script were made in his presence. A promo was shot with him to announce the film,” underlined Ashoke Pandit.

As part of due process, the FWICE then invited Ranveer Singh to appear before them to present his side of the story. However, despite three reminders every 10 days, the actor didn’t respond to their requests. It was only last Saturday, on May 23, that his secretary sent them a mail, arguing that the FWICE doesn’t have the jurisdiction over this matter, so they can’t demand his presence. The secretary also offered to meet them on Ranveer’s behalf.

“When a federation is inviting you to talk, you say it’s not our domain. We know our jurisdiction. It’s a trade union. We don’t appreciate him saying that. We’ve taken a stand in the interest of the producers and the industry,” said Ashoke Pandit.

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“We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally,” said BN Tiwari, FWICE president.

“None of our sitting workers across India — including technicians, spotboys, etc — will work with Ranveer Singh,” added Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, FWICE.

“We request all producer bodies to support us because any actor can leave a project by flatly saying that he doesn’t like the story,” said Tiwari. “When a film is stopped suddenly, thousands of workers’ jobs get hampered. It’s a big loss for the producers and the workers. We’ve always maintained a fair balance between the producers and the workers,” added Pandit.

“Tomorrow, if a producer removes a director or a technician at the last minute, we’ll take a similar stand. We should ensure people are not humiliated like this,” said Pandit. He confirmed that top actors and producers like Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Shibashish Sarkar tried to mediate, but all talks fell through.

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Ashoke Pandit added that since FWICE has over 5000 sitting members and 32 affiliated craft unions, the non-cooperation directive will affect Ranveer Singh’s future projects, including ad films, because all the technicians, workers, and vanity van suppliers are the same. On whether he’ll still proceed with Jai Mehta’s zombie apocalypse thriller Pralay, backed by Hansal Mehta and Applause Entertainment, Pandit stated, “It’s a producer’s risk. We’ve warned the producers that if they go ahead, it’s going to be their loss. This stand should have ideally been taken by producer bodies.”

He added that five lakh workers work in the film industry, “which is not just about the actors”. “We all respect him. This is not personal. He’s a very important person of the film industry. He’s brought the audience back to the theatres,” said Pandit, referring to Ranveer’s latest blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar, which made history and earned over Rs 3000 crore at the worldwide box office this year.

“We celebrate and respect his stardom. But you can’t take a stand of being aloof from the industry,” added Pandit.

“Bachche jab kharab ho jate hain, unko sahi karna padta hai,” chimed in Tiwari.