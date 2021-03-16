scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
FWICE condemns Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules: ‘Will send her a non-cooperation notice’

After BMC lodging an FIR against Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules, now Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has threatened to send her a non-cooperation notice.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
Updated: March 16, 2021 11:43:24 am
Gauhar Khan-COVID 19After being booked for flouting COVID-19 rules, now FWICE is set to send a non-cooperation notice to actor Gauhar Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) booked actor Gauahar Khan for allegedly going out for a film shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday condemned the actor for flouting the quarantine rules. The federation has said that it will send the Bigg Boss contestant a ‘non-cooperation notice’.

BN Tiwari, president of FWICE told indianexpress.com that it was very irresponsible of the actor to put herself and others at risk. He said, “It was highly unprofessional, non-cooperative and irresponsible of Gauahar Khan to not follow BMC’s guidelines after testing positive COVID-19. She should have followed the rules to made sure that she stays healthy and doesn’t risk others’ lives. Some of the biggest actors and filmmakers have been following these rules to make sure everybody is safe, and she was expected to do the same.”

“We condemn her actions and will be sending her a non-cooperation notice soon,” He added.

Tiwari also said, “The industry is facing difficult times and such irresponsible behaviour will out more people’s lives at risk. Now the whole cast and crew from her set has to be quarantined and work will be halted.”

Also read |Gauahar Khan booked for shooting after testing positive for COVID-19

The actor’s team however, has defended her, saying that she is a “law abiding citizen”, and that she went for shooting after she “tested negative in multiple reports”.

The statement reads, “For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar’s emotionally lowest low time as she’s just lost her father 10 days ago and she’s going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC.”

 

