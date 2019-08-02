Furore over Karan Johar’s party continues, politician urges police to file FIR

Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accused Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal among others of being in a “drugged state” at a party, has now asked Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to file an FIR against the actors under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Sirsa shared the letter he sent to the Commissioner of Police on Twitter. A part of the letter reads, “That a video is being circulated and shared in huge numbers on social media wherein the said party witnesses involvement of these stars wherein a powderlike substance was visible in the video and it was a “drug party” which indicates every likelihood that drugs have been brought, used and consumed in the said party.”

I have requested @CPMumbaiPolice to register FIR against the Bollywood Stars in the video flaunting their drug party…under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

The party was uploaded by @karanjohar himself on July 28th, 2019@ANI @htTweets @republic @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/nNRH6i9yfn — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 1, 2019

It further says, “That it is unfortunate to mention herein that the actors who are seen in the video also include those who have played main protagonist in the movie (namely Udta Punjab) depicting youth as drug addicts and intending to defame the youth of Punjab whereas the actors are now themselves in a video showing the “Drug Party”.”

The video shared by Karan Johar with the caption “Saturday night vibes” has generated quite a lot of controversy. Rapper Hard Kaur recently spoke to IANS about the issue and said, “It was okay till ‘gaanja’ was the in-thing, nowadays the industry maxim is if you don’t do coke, you ain’t cool. Doing drugs has become a showoff factor. Cocaine, after all, is an expensive drug.” She further added, “It’s almost like I can do what I want (because) I am a star. Apparently, you are supposed to have a ‘sex, drugs and rock n roll’ lifestyle. I’m not a perfect person – you have seen me under the influence of alcohol, but I’m constantly aware of actors and models indulge in these things. Everyone does it.”

MTV VJ Nikhil Chinapa pointed out that this issue is not just limited to the entertainment industry. He told IANS, “The issue of drugs is a social problem. It is not connected to only the music of film industries. People from the world of sports also have drug problems. In fact, the world of sports has a big problem with drugs. From what I have read, the major issue with drugs does not concern illegal drugs as much as it concerns pharmacy drugs. People are addicted to painkillers and cough syrups. That is the bigger issue you should talk of. People who take drugs don’t come from a specific sphere of life, and it doesn’t matter whether you are rich or poor, sportsmen or industrialist, music or actor or entrepreneur.”