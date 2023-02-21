Furious Alia Bhatt blasts paparazzi for taking photos of her at home, tags Mumbai police in post: ‘Gross invasion of privacy’

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday and was quite furious at the ‘invasion of privacy’ after a few photographers clicked her photos while she was inside her house. The actor took to the photo-sharing app and tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote that she felt like she was being watched. That is when she realised that two photographers were clicking her from the top of a neighbouring building.

Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

Alia, who normally keeps a cheerful outlook on social media, has occasionally called out people and the media, especially during her pregnancy.

This isn’t the first time that celebrities have discussed the breach of privacy. Last year, Virat Kohli had expressed his anger when a fan shared a video of his hotel room, where they had even gone through his belongings. “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he had written. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma had echoed his sentiments as well, “An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and welcomed her daughter Raha in November. The actor has not revealed her daughter’s face as yet to the media.