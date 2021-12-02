Furious Abhishek Bachchan lashes out at trolls attacking daughter Aaradhya: ‘Say it to my face’

Abhishek Bachchan can handle trolls, but he draws the line at himself. Comments about his daughter, Aaradhya, will not be tolerated, the actor said in a new interview. Abhishek often responds to his critics on social media, usually in a witty fashion. In the past as well, the actor had said that his family is off-limits when it comes to haters.

While promoting his upcoming film Bob Biswas, he was confronted with a series of allegations, under the guise of troll comments. He was asked about his reaction when the negativity spills over to Aaradhya. Abhishek told Bollywood Life, “It’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face.”

Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They recently rang in Aaradhya’s 10th birthday during a family vacation in the Maldives.

In the interview, Abhishek said that he is ‘fair game’, and that if paying audiences find fault with his acting, then he is duty-bound to improve. He also joked that he agrees with trolls who say that he wouldn’t be in the film industry were it not for his illustrious father, Amitabh Bachchan. “If it weren’t for my parents, I wouldn’t be born, that’s how biology works,” he said.

In the past, Abhishek is routinely asked about why he responds to trolls. He has said that it is healthy to not take yourself too seriously. Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. Saswata Chatterjee played the character—a hitman—in the original film. The spin-off also stars Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.