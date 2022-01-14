Funkaar: Fukrey director to helm film on Kapil Sharma

A movie on comedian, actor and presenter Kapil Sharma is in development. The film is titled Funkaar, which means a performer or artiste, and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, best known for helming the Fukrey series.

Kapil Sharma is best known for his stand-up comedy and talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also appeared in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

The film is being bankrolled by producer Mahaveer Jain and Chennai-based Lyca Productions, which is behind big ticket projects like Rajinikanth-starrer projects like 2.0 and Darbar and upcoming epic movies like Ponniyin Selvan and RRR.

Lamba, who is currently busy with the third Fukrey movie, said in a statement, “Looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India’s most beloved Funkaar. Kapil Sharma”.

It is not clear yet if the movie will be about the life of Kapil, as biopics are, or a documentary, or will cover a particular phase of his life. From what we know, however, the film appears to be a biopic

Jain said, “Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma’s untold story on big screen, in a big way.”