It’s a wrap for Fukrey 3, director Mrigdeep Lamba says he will miss the madness

Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba on Tuesday announced the wrap of the third film in the Fukrey franchise, Fukrey 3. The franchise, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal, revolves around four friends who look for easy ways to make money. The films also star Rich Chadha, who plays gangster Bholi Punjaban.

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s a WRAP #fukrey3. Thank you #teamfukrey3. You guys were awesome. Each and everyone of you💪 fuk fuk fuk fuk Will miss shoot madness for sure. OK bye.”

Pulkit Samrat also posted a photo from the last day of filming on his Instagram stories.

The shooting of Fukrey 3 began in February last year. Talking about the movie, Richa had earlier said, “The film is going to be bigger and better. I am really excited.” She added that the movie’s ‘premise was ridiculous’, which would be rendered believable by the cast.

Fukrey 3 is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.