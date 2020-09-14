Fukrey 3 script ready, team excited to work on film

Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba said he was toying with the idea of touching upon the COVID-19 pandemic in Fukrey 3. (Photo: Excel Entertainment)

Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has announced that he has finished writing the third installment of the comedy franchise Fukrey.

Fukrey 3 would mark the return of its primary cast, including Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba took to Twitter and shared a picture of three books, with Fukrey volume one, two and three written on them, teasing fans about the completion of the script.

“Fukrey volume three. Ready. Beginning,” the director wrote.

Pulkit Samrat shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote “we are ready.”

Set in Delhi, Fukrey chronicled the story of four friends who come together to make easy money.

Varun Sharma, who plays the popular character Choocha in Fukrey films, wrote he was excited for the third part.

“Can’t wait! Fukrey 3 is now ready,” he said.

In an interview with PTI in May, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba had said he was toying with the idea of touching upon the COVID-19 pandemic in Fukrey 3.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the first part of the film released in 2013 and went on to become a sleeper hit. It was followed by a 2017 sequel Fukrey Returns.

