scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Fukrey 3 gets release date

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film's official posters.

Fukrey 3A poster for Fukrey 3.
Listen to this article
Fukrey 3 gets release date
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The third part in the hit comedy franchise Fukrey will be released in theatres on September 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film’s official posters. “Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023,” the production banner posted.

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money. It also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts — Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017).

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 17:24 IST
Next Story

Vistara to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close