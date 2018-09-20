Fryday song Chotey Bade: Varun Sharma matches steps with dancing idol Govinda

Fryday song Chotey Bade offers a sneak peek at Govinda and Varun Sharma’s incredible chemistry. Fryday song Chotey Bade offers a sneak peek at Govinda and Varun Sharma’s incredible chemistry.

The first song from Fryday is out. Titled Chotey Bade, the fun track is composed by Ankit Tiwari and sung by Mika Singh and Ankit. It offers a sneak peek at Govinda and Varun Sharma’s incredible chemistry. However, the young actor is no match for Govinda who still entertains with his moves on the dance floor.

Govinda and Varun Sharma are also joined by Mika Singh and Ankit Tiwari in the song. “I am grateful to Abhishek Dogra for asking me to create my second peppy song after Airlift’s Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi. Usually, I end up doing only romantic numbers but having the opportunity to compose something fun for Govinda and watch him dance to the music of Chotey Bade along with Varun and Mikaji was absolute bliss. We had too much fun recording and shooting the song,” Ankit said in a statement.

He further added, “I have looked up to Govinda since I was young. While shooting a scene, I had to stand behind Govindaji to dance along with him and that felt quite surreal. I hope that the audience enjoys the song as much as we did.”

The song has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Fryday is all set to release on October 12.

