FryDay actor Govinda: The story of my struggle can inspire people

Govinda will be next seen in FryDay. Govinda will be next seen in FryDay.

Actor Govinda recently launched the trailer of his upcoming film, FryDay, which also stars Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. After the trailer launch, in a media interaction, Govinda was asked if a biopic were to be made on his life, how would he react to the idea of it.

To this, Govinda expressed that he is in no mood to watch his biopic right now, but if there is one made on him anyway, then it would inspire many who enter the industry to become actors.

“All the artists who have started their careers from zero need to be appreciated. Especially because this is a place where people do not easily get opportunities, more so if you are an outsider. So of course, a biopic can be made on my life. The story of my struggle in life can inspire people. But, I don’t think this is the right time for it, just yet.” Govinda said.

He then shared a bit about how he has accepted the good and the bad days in his life. He said, “In poverty, many people tend to succumb to their depression. But I would say that it is better to accept that situation and live on and enjoy the smaller things in life.”

“I am working right now, Abhishek Dogra (director of the film) has made this movie very well, so the audience will like it. My next film Rangeela Raja (which will be directed by Govind Nihalani) is also a comedy. And, I am hopeful, I am looking forward to these films,” the actor added.

FryDay is a comedy and is directed by Abhishek Dogra. The film is scheduled to release on October 12, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd