From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor-Saif, celebs who welcomed babies this year

Several celebs welcomed their babies this year. From Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough to Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi… the list of stars who embraced parenthood is long. Before we say goodbye to 2021, let’s have a look at some photos of these starkids born this year.

Here is a list of celebrity babies of 2021.

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

In January 2021, Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their daughter Vamika.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21.

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough announced the birth of their twins via surrogacy in November this year. They named the kids Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They also have a daughter, Mehr.

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in July. Dia had shared that her son was born on May 14 and was admitted in a Neonatal ICU (NICU).

Shreya Ghoshal-Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed a baby boy on May 22 this year. They named him Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Lisa Haydon-Doni Lalvani

Lisa Haydon welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Lara.

Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra welcomed their second child this year.

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen

Sushmita Sen’s brother and actor Rajeev Sen welcomes his firstborn, a baby girl, with his wife and actor Charu Asopa. They name the baby Ziana Sen.

Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma welcomed her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi, a baby girl. They named her Ava Bhindi.

Aakriti Khurrana-Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti welcomed their daughter Arzoie A Khurana on August 27, 2021.

Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya

Singer Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya named their firstborn Aryaveer. Their baby boy was born on June 2.

Harshdeep Kaur-Mankeet Singh

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have become parents to a baby boy. They named him Hunar Singh.

Television

Ginni Chatrath-Kapil Sharma

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil named his baby boy Trishaan. Kapil and Ginni’s first child Anayra Sharma was born on December 10, 2019.

Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were blessed with their first child this year. The baby boy Aaravv Reddy was born on February 9, 2021.

Addite Malik-Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their baby boy on April 29. They named him Ekbir.

Ruchika Kapoor-Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed a baby girl in September this year and named her Anaya.

Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai

TV actress Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy in 2021. They named him Nirvair.

Prianka Singha-Rannvijay Singha

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha welcomed their second child, son Jahaanvir, on July 12. They have a four-year-old daughter Kainaat.

Hollywood

Cardi B-Offset

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset become parents for the second time. Cardi B gave birth to a son on September 4.

Gal Gadot-Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot is now the mother of three beautiful girls. The Wonder Woman star and her husband Jaron Varsano welcomed their third child this year.

Freida Pinto-Cory Tran

Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran welcomed a baby boy this year. They named him Rumi-Ray.