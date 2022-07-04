From Stree to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: The successful recipe of fun and fright

From family dramas and romantic comedies to sci-fi and action films, the filmscape is constantly expanding. A new addition to the wagon of genres in the Hindi film industry is horror-comedy.

A juxtaposition of horror and comedy, filmmakers today are shifting to such films—thanks to the West for their nerve-wracking spooky films and Indians’ appetite for light-hearted, comic content. From films featuring possessed women, female ghosts to making films on ghost catchers, Bollywood has proven that if done right, this mix of fun and fright can do wonders on the big screen. The box office reception of films such as Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is a further testament to the growing popularity of the horror-comedy genre.

Here are some old and upcoming Bollywood films that fit in the horror-comedy genre like a glove:

Phone Bhoot

This upcoming horror-comedy film, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is the latest addition to the list. In the movie, which is said to revolve around paranormal activities and witchcraft, the trio will be seen running a shop which provides ‘ghostbusting’ services. Going by the quirky sneak peek of Phone Bhoot released last month, this “bhayaanak comedy” looks equal parts spooky and amusing.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Comedy and horror are fused together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as characters pretend to be dead and communicate with departed souls. The demon witch Manjulika takes center stage and becomes an object of humour in this horror comedy. From the haunted haveli to Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal as a baba with magical prowess, this film evokes scares and laughter in equal measure.

Stree

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a female spirit who preys on men who cannot resist her sultry call and turn to face her, only to be whisked away and never be seen again. This horror satire, with a feminist narrative, balanced humour with scares, resulting in an entertaining time at the movies.

Roohi

Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma, is the story of a possessed woman who’s abducted by two men in order to get her married off to some other man. Despite having an evil spirit, eerie setup, love triangle and bromance, this horror comedy failed to repeat the success of Stree.

Bhoot Police

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, this childish horror-comedy revolves around ghost-hunting tantriks who go on an expedition to capture a spirit called kichkandi residing in a tea estate.

Bhediya

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal, is inspired by fairy tales and legends from Arunachal Pradesh. In an interview with PTI, director Niren Bhatt said he has attempted to address the discrimination faced by the people of the Northeast, while incorporating comedy, supernatural and adventure as elements in Bhediya. The film is set to hit screens on November 25 this year.