From ‘stalker’ phase to texting: How Shahana Goswami actually ended up dating Milind Soman

Before tying the knot with Ankita Konwar in 2018, actor-model Milind Soman was in a long-term relationship with actor Shahana Goswami. In a recent podcast, Shahana opened up about their love story, and reflected on the reasons behind their breakup.

During a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, Shahana recalled approaching Milind as a fan and said, “When I was 16-17 years old, I was in Delhi and one of Milind’s film (Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula) had released at that time. My school friends and I went to see that film. I also thought why are we going to watch a model’s film? It would have very bad acting, but I was mesmerised by Milind in the film. He acted very well. The film was also very sweet.”

She continued, “After the film, I was obsessed with him. See how destiny played. I was trying to find his address on the internet to send letters, and I came across his landline number. During that time, my father had gifted me a cellphone, which was very uncommon to receive at my age. Milind had left his cellphone number on his answering machine. I texted him and wished him on his birthday, and he immediately replied.”

However, the former couple never spoke to each other after that text exchange, until six years later. “We had an interaction on text for six years, never spoke over call. Basically, I was a stalker fan, but whenever I even used to write letters to him, it was me trying to connect with the person. I never wrote I love him like a crazy fan. I moved to Mumbai for college, and we met only three times. We bumped into each other. Six years later, at some point when we both were single, I messaged him and then we started dating,” Shahana shared.

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When asked if the 21-year age gap between Milind Soman (at that time, 43) and herself (22) bothered her, Shahana Goswami replied, “I never felt so at that time. I was always way more mature than my age. We were always very open in my family as well. We had friendship more than parenthood, so we used to share everything with our parents and talk about everything. I always felt like an adult from when I was a kid.”

She further added that the difference didn’t bother her, and evidently isn’t bothersome for Milind too, as his current wife Ankita Konwar is 26 years younger than him. “I didn’t feel the age difference in that sense. I learnt a lot from him, like he used to say, ‘Nobody is responsible for your happiness or sadness.’ That was a very important lesson and I feel like it resonated with me. Even in terms of our relationship, I was very honest, communicative and very open to discussion. That was also very refreshing. The funny part is that I used to like dogs more than cats, but Milind is so much like a cat himself, that after dating him, I understood how to love and care for cats.”

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Shahana Goswami also opened up about the reason behind them parting ways in 2013. “It’s just about timing. Till the very end, we were in love with each other. When you see that a relationship is not able to sync, you have to let it go,” she shared.

The Santosh actor added, “I was in a phase of realising that I am not someone who can be in a conventional relationship. I believe in love very deeply but I believe in freedom. I have learnt over time that if you keep people trapped with yourself, that’s not love. Let them be. That was also a difference between us. It was a natural realisation that we are no longer compatible. We have a lot of love for each other but we don’t want the same things in the relationship.”

When asked about how long it took her to move on from the breakup, Shahana said, “In a sense, immediately, because I was living the life I wanted to live. At that time, I felt that maybe relationships aren’t for me. The formula of relationships doesn’t suit me.”

Disclaimer: This article explores celebrity relationships and public figures’ personal lives for informational and entertainment purposes. It is a reflective commentary on past dynamics and personal choices, intended solely for light, non-advisory reading.