From Siddhant Kapoor to Aryan Khan: Celebrities who were detained and questioned in drug bust cases

Shakti Kapoor’s son and actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor is not the only B-Town celebrity to have been detained by the police over a drug bust case. Siddhant was detained after the police raided a rave party which was being held in a Bengaluru hotel.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case

While there have been multiple incidents in the past where a known filmy face was held or accused in such a case, celebrities’ alleged association with such notorious cases became more highlighted post the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His untimely death triggered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the people who were involved in procurement and consumption of banned drugs.

Several high-profile people were questioned for hours by the NCB in the aforecited case. Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Rampal and his partner and model Gabriella Demetriades were all summoned by the NCB, and questioned for numerous hours in relation to the case. However, they were ultimately not charged as no concrete proof was found against them.

Aryan Khan

Last year in October, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested and held in custody for a month on his alleged involvement in a cruise drug bust case. However, last month, Aryan was finally given a clean chit as his name did not crop up in NCB’s final chargesheet. While his case was still in the court, Aryan’s friend and actor Ananya Panday was also called in by the NCB for questioning.

Sanjay Dutt

Way back in 1982, Sanjay Dutt was arrested for possession of drugs, and the actor has since then been quite open about his battle with drug abuse. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor also portrayed that revealing aspect of his life on screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster biopic Sanju.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen was arrested for attempting to buy cocaine in Mumbai in 2001, over two decades ago, but was later given immunity in 2012 after he went through a de-addiction programme. Fardeen had previously opened up about that phase of his life and said he realised it was ‘not a cool’ thing to do.

Mamta Kulkarni

A popular 90s face, Mamta Kulkarni, was named as an accused in a big drug racket case in June 2018. Drugs worth Rs 2000 crore was reportedly confiscated by the police in the said case.

Armaan Kohli

Mostly known for appearing in Jaani Dushman and Bigg Boss, actor Armaan Kohli was arrested in August last year after drugs were found at his Mumbai residence.