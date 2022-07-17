From Shabaash Mithu to Chakda Xpress: Bollywood films that celebrate women sportspersons

Sports dramas, especially based on lives of women sportspersons, have seen a resurgence in the last decade. On the surface, most of them are designed as underdog stories with the women overcoming the insurmountable. The good ones also introspect about casual sexism, administrative politics in sport, bigotry and biases as they present the real-life story with some amount of creative liberty.

From Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom to Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress, the filmmakers and actresses are not shying away from highlighting the life, journey, and ordeals of the women sports players who’ve made our country proud. While some films such as Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket are inspired by players, other projects such as Dangal and Parineeti Chopra’s Saina are biopics and a celebration of girl power.

Here are some women sportspersons centric films that you must watch.

SHABAASH MITHU

A still from Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu. A still from Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu.

The latest addition to the list, Taapsee Pannu-led Shabaash Mithu released in theatres on July 15. With the actress channelling the titular role of Mithali Raj—the former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team—the film is a biographical sports drama based on the cricketer’s life.

CHAKDA XPRESS

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress.

Another film on Indian women cricketers, this upcoming film stars Anushka Sharma in the lead. A feature film based on the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Xpress celebrates her efforts and contribution to Indian cricket. It decodes Jhulan Goswami’s dramatic life and all the challenges she faced back in the day when she decided to represent India on a global stage. Chakda Xpress also highlights and applauds the journey of women cricketers, their achievements, and their passion.

MARY KOM

Priyanka Chopra played the titular role in the film Mary Kom. Priyanka Chopra played the titular role in the film Mary Kom.

A biopic on the life of Indian boxer and world-champion MC Mary Kom, the film stars Priyanka Chopra in the titular role. Mary Kom navigates around the life of the sports player, shows her journey and the upheavals in her personal as well as professional life. The six-time world champion, Mary Kom is India’s first woman to win a gold at the Asian Games and has also made the country proud at the Commonwealth Games.

RASHMI ROCKET

A still from Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket. A still from Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket.

Another film led by Taapsee Pannu where she plays a sportsperson, Rashmi Rocket is the story of a girl from a small village who ends up becoming a world-level sprinting champion. Said to be inspired by the Indian professional sprinter and Olympic athlete Dutee Chand, the film revolves around the system of gender testing and the exploitation faced by women athletes. It also shows how an athlete fights for their respect, rights, and identity, and emerges victorious.

SAINA

Parineeti Chopra played the role of a badminton champion in the film Saina. Parineeti Chopra played the role of a badminton champion in the film Saina.

Based on former World’s no. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal, the film features Parineeti Chopra in the titular role. The sports-biographical drama Saina traces the player’s journey, struggles, hard work, and her endeavours to become the top badminton player. The film also throws light on Saina’s relationship with her family and coach Pullela Gopichand. The world champion has represented India three times in the Olympics and is the only Indian female player to attain the world no. 1 ranking.

SAAND KI AANKH

Saand Ki Aankh starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as sharpshooters. Saand Ki Aankh starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as sharpshooters.

Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical film which narrates the stories and life tales of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. With Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar essaying the character of Tomar women, the film shows how these two 60+ aged women fight through patriarchy, defy ageism, and cross the hurdles put forth by society to become shooting champions.

DANGAL

The film Dangal was based on the Phogat sisters and their father. The film Dangal was based on the Phogat sisters and their father.

A biopic on the world-famous freestyle wrestlers—the Phogat sisters and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat—Dangal stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on how Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat break all the shackles of society, fight against all odds, and train to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers.

Geeta is the first Indian ever to qualify for the Olympic Summer Games and to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. Babita has also won several medals across competitive events.