From Sanjay Gupta to Guru Dutt: Bollywood celebrities who were found dead in their homes

The death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta at his Versova residence has brought into focus a recurring, unsettling pattern involving several film personalities: dying behind the closed doors of their homes, with some deaths going unnoticed for days and others discovered by family members or domestic staff.

One of Hindi cinema’s earliest and most widely discussed cases was that of filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt, who was found dead in his Peddar Road flat on October 10, 1964, aged 39. Media reports at the time attributed the death of the director of Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam to an overdose of sleeping pills combined with alcohol. It has often been described as suicide. Dutt was living alone at the time, following his separation from playback singer Geeta Dutt.

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Guru Dutt was found dead in his Peddar Road flat on October 10, 1964. (Express archive photo) Guru Dutt was found dead in his Peddar Road flat on October 10, 1964. (Express archive photo)

More than four decades later, the death of Parveen Babi, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars of the 1970s and 1980s, exposed a different kind of isolation. Babi was found dead in her Juhu apartment on January 22, 2005, after the housing society secretary alerted the police that she had not collected her milk and newspapers for two days.

Police opened the apartment using a duplicate key. Neighbours told reporters that Babi rarely stepped out or received visitors. Her post mortem examination found no evidence of poisoning, strangulation or external injury. Police said she suffered from diabetes and gangrene in her left leg, and the initial investigation ruled out foul play.

Parveen Babi passed away in 2005. (Express archive photo) Parveen Babi passed away in 2005. (Express archive photo)

The death of Om Puri in January 2017 was another instance in which a body was discovered after the actor had been alone at home. Puri, 66, was found in the kitchen of his Lokhandwala apartment by his driver, who had arrived to pick him up. He had a head injury and there was blood on the floor. Police investigated the circumstances surrounding his death and questioned his staff. His death was subsequently attributed to a massive heart attack, with the injury believed to have been sustained when he collapsed. An accidental death report was registered.

In February 2019, Mahesh Anand, remembered for playing villains and supporting antagonists in Hindi films through the 1980s and 1990s, was found dead in his Versova flat at the age of 57. His domestic help arrived at the apartment but received no response. His sisters were informed and the police and fire brigade were called to open the door.

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Anand’s body was found in the living room, with a liquor bottle nearby. Tiffin boxes sent by his sisters had accumulated outside the apartment. Neighbours said they had not seen him for days but assumed he had gone away for a film shoot. Police registered an accidental death report.

Govinda and Mahesh Anand in the film Khuddar. (Express archive photo) Govinda and Mahesh Anand in the film Khuddar. (Express archive photo)

In December 2021, Brahma Mishra, best known for playing Lalit in the web series Mirzapur, was found dead in his rented flat on Yari Road, Versova. He had been living alone. Neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell began coming from the apartment. His partially decomposed body was found in the toilet after police opened the door.

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Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, 77, was found dead in his rented flat at Xrbia Society in Ambi village near Talegaon Dabhade, Pune, on July 14, 2023. Mahajani, who had been living alone in the flat for around eight months, is suspected to have died two to three days before his body was discovered. Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the apartment. The police broke open the door and found his body inside.