From Salman Khan’s heroine at 16 to running a tiffin service for a few hundred rupees: Pooja Dadwal’s story of survival

When we look at glamour, we often forget to look at the life that exists before it—and the life that continues long after it fades. There was once a 16-year-old girl who entered the film industry with stars in her eyes and a dream many only imagine. And then, almost as suddenly as she appeared, she disappeared. Years later, a frail video of her surfaced online—fighting for her life, reaching out for help. That girl was Pooja Dadwal.

Pooja Dadwal made her acting debut at just 16 in the 1995 film Veergati. Recalling those early days in an interview with the BBC, Pooja shared how she had just begun acting classes when she landed her first big break. For a teenager, it was nothing short of a dream—working in a film associated with Salman Khan, stepping into a world filled with promise. “It was the happiest time,” she said, remembering what felt like the beginning of a bright career. But that dream was short-lived.

Before she could fully establish herself in films, Pooja transitioned to television. She worked on several projects, with her last major appearance being the Zee TV show Gharana in 2001. The show, featuring actors like Aman Verma and Sucheta Khanna, brought her recognition and more opportunities. It seemed like her career was finally finding direction. And then life intervened.

During this phase, she met Rajendra Singh, a man who would stand by her even when everything else fell apart. But just as her professional life began to stabilise, her health started to deteriorate. What followed was not just a medical crisis, but a deeply personal collapse.

“People dream and suddenly are thrown out like a worm just because they are dealing with a health crisis,” she once told BBC.

Pooja Dadwal was out of acting assignments and had even taken up a job at a casino in Goa when her condition worsened to the point that both her lungs were severely damaged. She recalls episodes of vomiting blood, losing appetite, and growing weaker by the day. At a time when she needed support the most, she was abandoned by her family. It was Rajendra who stepped in—getting her to Mumbai, ensuring she received medical attention, and standing by her side through the worst. She was diagnosed with tuberculosis.

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In one of the most heartbreaking moments in 2018, Pooja recorded a video addressing her former co-star Salman Khan. She wasn’t asking for money—only for help in accessing treatment. The video went viral, and this time, someone listened. Salman Khan’s Being Human foundation stepped in, covering her medical expenses and supporting her recovery.

Looking back at that phase, she told Mumbai Mirror how she had almost given up hope while lying in a hospital ward, watching others around her succumb to the same illness—alone and abandoned. But something within her chose to fight. And she survived. Yet survival did not mean life returned to normal.

After her story gained attention, she received calls—but not for work. Many approached her with the wrong intentions, assuming vulnerability could be exploited. “I don’t want money, I just need work,” she said in an interview with News Nation, making it clear that dignity, not sympathy, was what she sought.

Today, Pooja Dadwal lives in a small 10×10 room, running a modest tiffin service—cooking home-cooked meals to make ends meet. She earns just enough to survive, saving a few hundred rupees a day to buy ration. Despite everything, her belief remains unshaken. “I never chose the wrong path and I never will,” she says.

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What makes her story even more poignant is the personal loss she carries. She had taken a 20-year break from her career to dedicate herself to her family—only to find herself abandoned when her financial stability ran out. “I don’t know what made them throw me out of their lives,” she reflects. And yet, she continues to hope.

“I am doing well now,” she said in a recent interview with News Nation. “I am just waiting for someone to call me again and give me one more chance at acting.”

Pooja Dadwal’s story is not just about the rise and fall of an actress. It is about the fragility of fame, the indifference of society towards illness, and the quiet resilience of someone who refused to give up—even when everything else did. Because beyond the glamour, beyond the applause, there are lives we stop seeing. And sometimes, all they are asking for is one more chance.