From romances to family dramas: 9 films that shaped Karan Johar’s directorial journey

Written by Seekriti Saha

Padma Shri recipient, filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar was born on this day 54 years ago. Known for his distinctive directorial style, he has crafted glamorous Bollywood romances, stylish coming-of-age stories, and emotionally driven family dramas. His films are celebrated for their lavish sets, sweeping romance, and larger-than-life cinematic appeal.

These nine films represent the defining milestones in Karan Johar’s journey as one of Bollywood’s most renowned directors:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): This was Karan Johar’s directorial debut, and it went on to become a massive blockbuster. With themes of friendship, love, loss, and second chances, the film follows the evolving relationships between characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji across two phases of life. Over the years, it has remained one of the most iconic and enduring relationship dramas in Indian cinema.