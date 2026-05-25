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From romances to family dramas: 9 films that shaped Karan Johar’s directorial journey
These nine films represent the defining milestones in Karan Johar’s journey as one of Bollywood’s most renowned directors.
Written by Seekriti Saha
Padma Shri recipient, filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar was born on this day 54 years ago. Known for his distinctive directorial style, he has crafted glamorous Bollywood romances, stylish coming-of-age stories, and emotionally driven family dramas. His films are celebrated for their lavish sets, sweeping romance, and larger-than-life cinematic appeal.
These nine films represent the defining milestones in Karan Johar’s journey as one of Bollywood’s most renowned directors:
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): This was Karan Johar’s directorial debut, and it went on to become a massive blockbuster. With themes of friendship, love, loss, and second chances, the film follows the evolving relationships between characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji across two phases of life. Over the years, it has remained one of the most iconic and enduring relationship dramas in Indian cinema.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): This grand family drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, explored themes of family bonds, tradition, love, and reconciliation. It became the highest-grossing Indian film globally after its release.
Also Read – How Karan Johar changed the way a filmmaker is seen, judged, celebrated
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): This emotional drama, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher, delved into the complex dynamics of love, marriage, loneliness, and infidelity.
My Name Is Khan (2010): This unconventional drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, follows Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man with Asperger syndrome, who embarks on a journey across the United States to meet the President and prove that his faith does not make him a terrorist, in an attempt to win back the love of his Hindu wife.
Student of the Year (2012): This glossy college romance drama marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): This hit musical romantic drama, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, tackled themes of unrequited love, heartbreak, and the complexities of modern relationships.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023): This vibrant romantic comedy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, explored themes of cultural differences, family values, and modern relationships.
Lust Stories (2018): Karan Johar’s debut Netflix directorial touched upon female sexuality and desire. Johar’s short film featured Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Neha Dhupia.
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