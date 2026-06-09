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From Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Dedh Ishqiya: Madhuri Dixit’s performances worth revisiting
From winning hearts with her memorable performances to setting the screen ablaze with her iconic dance numbers, Madhuri has built a filmography that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.
Written by Seekriti Saha
For over four decades, Madhuri Dixit has remained one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. From winning hearts with her memorable performances to setting the screen ablaze with her iconic dance numbers, Madhuri has built a filmography that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.
Here’s a watchlist featuring some of Madhuri Dixit’s best films, in no particular order:
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994): In the hit Sooraj Barjatya directoral, Madhuri Dixit plays the girl-next-door who turns into a picture of resilience when tragedy strikes her family. Madhuri’s performance in the film remains iconic more than three decades later.
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997): In Yash Chopra’s musical, Madhuri plays Pooja who believes in love more than anything. Madhuri brought grace and emotional depth to the role, delivering one of the most memorable performances of her career.
Dil (1990): The film has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism over the years, but nevertheless, Madhuri Dixit put her best foot forward here.
Devdas (2002): A period drama based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film saw Madhuri playing courtesan Chandramukhi, bringing dignity, compassion and quiet strength to the role.
Beta (1992): This Inder Kumar film saw Madhuri Dixit playing a woman who goes head-to-head against her manipulative mother-in-law.
Tezaab (1988): The film that put Madhuri Dixit on the map had her dancing her way to audiences’ hearts with “Ek Do Teen.”
Anjaam (1994): In this psychological thriller, Madhuri Dixit plays Shivani, a woman whose life is shattered by an obsessive man played by Shah Rukh Khan. Madhuri convincingly portrays Shivani’s transformation from a victim to a woman determined to fight back.
Also Read – Maa Behen: The male gaze, female rage and Madhuri Dixit’s choli
Dedh Ishqiya (2014): This black comedy features Madhuri Dixit in a captivating performance as the elegant yet mysterious Begum Para.
Seekriti Saha is an intern at SCREEN.
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