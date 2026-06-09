From Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Dedh Ishqiya: Madhuri Dixit’s performances worth revisiting

Written by Seekriti Saha

For over four decades, Madhuri Dixit has remained one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. From winning hearts with her memorable performances to setting the screen ablaze with her iconic dance numbers, Madhuri has built a filmography that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

Here’s a watchlist featuring some of Madhuri Dixit’s best films, in no particular order:

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994): In the hit Sooraj Barjatya directoral, Madhuri Dixit plays the girl-next-door who turns into a picture of resilience when tragedy strikes her family. Madhuri’s performance in the film remains iconic more than three decades later.