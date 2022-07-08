From his flops to wedding with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor roasts himself in hilarious new video. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen after Sanju (2018) in Shamshera, is going all out to promote his film. Taking the creative route, the actor first shot a three-episode series ‘RK Tapes‘, and now interviewed himself in a hilarious video titled ‘The Other Kapur Show’. The video sees RK being grilled by Ranbir ‘Kapur’, who holds his surname as the reason for his career not flying as the ‘Kapoor’ scion.

The video is over 4 minutes long, and begins with Kapur asking how Ranbir feels letting his family name down with his career choices. As the Shamshera star wonders if he has a problem with him, the chat show host reveals that it’s because his name has ‘Kapoor’ he was signed for Saawariya instead of him. The discussion soon delves into his films as Kapur says how Ranbir copied Charlie Chaplin in Barfi, Tintin in Jagga Jasoos, and Sanjay Dutt in Sanju. He even says his character in Tamasha was an extension of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which in turn was an extension of his character in Wake Up Sid.

Not just professional choices, Ranbir Kapur goes on to take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life too. Starting from his many girlfriends to his wedding with Alia Bhatt. He also says how it’s Alia’s bad luck that after Kalank and Sadak 2, she also ended up getting married to him. Cracking up more jokes on him, the host then walks out saying how RK has no acting skills but is still promoting his film. When the actor starts talking about Shamshera, the lights go off and he ends up saying his line in darkness.

Fans couldn’t stop lauding Ranbir Kapoor being a sport. Calling it a ‘hilarious’ video, a social YouTube subscriber wrote, “In an age where filmstars overhype themselves to inflate their image, Ranbir Kapoor trolling and roasting himself so unabashedly comes like a breath of fresh air. Kudos to RK .” Other comments on the video read, “Not everyone can troll oneself. Alia, RK… Kudos to you guys”, “One of the best artist of this generation, with great versatility”, and “As SRK once said : an actor who can make fun of his films and acting is the most secured one , and rk you are definitely one of them.”

A fan also rightly pointed out how the video was inspired by Ryan Reynolds as they wrote, “Even though this was inspired by Ryan Reynolds meets his twin brother, bollywood took a different spin making the comedy just as original and funny as it is inspiration.”

Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera is set to hit cinema halls on July 22.