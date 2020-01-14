From Hina Khan to Mona Singh, here’s how stars celebrated the festival of Lohri

Hina Khan and Mona Singh enjoyed Lohri festivities with friends and family. Hina Khan and Mona Singh enjoyed Lohri festivities with friends and family.

Newly married Mona Singh had a grand Lohri celebration on Monday evening. The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor celebrated the festival with her husband Shyam Gopalan, her parents and close friends Gaurav Gera and Ashish Kapoor. She posted photos and videos from the celebrations on social media.

“Happpyyyy lohri #love #lights #happiness #mygang,” wrote Mona along with the photos. Gaurav Gera’s Instagram stories gave a glimpse into the fun newlyweds Mona and Shyam had as they celebrated the first festival after their marriage. The two were seen dancing on several Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

Not only Mona, Hina Khan too enjoyed Lohri with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She danced around the traditional bonfire and also sang popular Lohri songs.

Other celebrities who rang in the festival with zest included Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Kabir Bedi among others. Mira shared photos and videos of the bonfire she lit with husband Shahid.

Mira Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram. Mira Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor celebrated Lohri with wife Mira Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor celebrated Lohri with wife Mira Kapoor.

“Happy Lohri my friends and family! Celebrating with one of nature’s primal elements, fire. With the sweetest of sesame (til) and jaggery (gur) laddoos. Making wishes.#HappyLohri #Lohri #Punjabi,” wrote Kabir Bedi as he shared a photo from his Lohri celebration.

Happy Lohri my friends and family! Celebrating with one of nature’s primal elements, fire. With the sweetest of sesame (til) and jaggery (gur) laddoos. Making wishes. 🙏#HappyLohri #Lohri #Punjabi pic.twitter.com/gtDkim3UBM — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 13, 2020

Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Neena Gupta, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol wished their fans all the happiness and love on the festival.

