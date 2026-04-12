From feet-touching to floor-dancing: The night Asha Bhosle and Govinda reimagined ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’. Watch video

The passing of Asha Bhosle marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to outlive generations. Her voice, timeless and versatile, will always stand the test of time. Among the countless songs she leaves behind, one of her most popular remains “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja” from the film Caravan.

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While the song itself is remarkable and continues to be a staple at parties and events, one of its most memorable renditions came during a live performance where Asha Bhosle was joined on stage by Govinda. Over time, this performance has gained widespread popularity on social media, with netizens enjoying the jugalbandi as much as Govinda’s eccentric dance moves set to Asha’s iconic voice.