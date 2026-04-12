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From feet-touching to floor-dancing: The night Asha Bhosle and Govinda reimagined ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’. Watch video
In one of the finest renditions of 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja', Govinda joins Asha Bhosle on stage, singing and grooving along with her.
The passing of Asha Bhosle marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to outlive generations. Her voice, timeless and versatile, will always stand the test of time. Among the countless songs she leaves behind, one of her most popular remains “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja” from the film Caravan.
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While the song itself is remarkable and continues to be a staple at parties and events, one of its most memorable renditions came during a live performance where Asha Bhosle was joined on stage by Govinda. Over time, this performance has gained widespread popularity on social media, with netizens enjoying the jugalbandi as much as Govinda’s eccentric dance moves set to Asha’s iconic voice.
The over five-minute performance begins with Bhosle singing the opening lines. She is then joined by the Coolie No 1 actor, who touches her feet for blessings. Seeing him, she says, “Govinda ala re ala.” What follows is a performance as memorable as it is electric.
As Asha Bhosle sings in her remarkable style, Govinda intermittently joins in, singing the lines originally rendered by R. D. Burman, “Monica O My Darling.” At moments, Bhosle herself joins him in grooving to the music. At one point, Govinda’s energy peaks as he lies down on the floor, dancing with abandon. The performance ends with the two sharing a hug and the actor walking off stage as Bhosle concludes the song.
Watch the full performance here:
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Asha Bhosle dies at 92
Asha Bhosle died in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. “She was admitted to the hospital around 7 pm on Saturday following a decline in her condition, due to chest infection and fatigue, and was under close observation in the ICU. She was brought in a critical state and despite all efforts, she succumbed to multi-organ failure at 12 noon today,” Dr Samdani said.
The funeral will be held on Monday. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, her son Anand Bhosle said, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”