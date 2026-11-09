From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani: Inside celebrities’ Diwali 2026 celebrations

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share pictures and videos from their Diwali celebrations. From Deepika Padukone’s viral selfie from a restaurant in Bengaluru to Kareena Kapoor Khan posting heartwarming family pictures with her sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, the stars’ festive posts caught the attention of their fans.

Scroll through to see how your favourite Bollywood celebrities celebrated Diwali 2026:

Soon-to-be second-time parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture together, offering fans a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations. Kiara posted the photograph with a heartfelt caption: “A little more love, a little more light and a lot to be grateful for🙏🏻 Happy Diwali to all of you❤️.”