From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani: Inside celebrities’ Diwali 2026 celebrations

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Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share pictures and videos from their Diwali celebrations. From Deepika Padukone’s viral selfie from a restaurant in Bengaluru to Kareena Kapoor Khan posting heartwarming family pictures with her sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, the stars’ festive posts caught the attention of their fans.
Scroll through to see how your favourite Bollywood celebrities celebrated Diwali 2026:
Soon-to-be second-time parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture together, offering fans a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations. Kiara posted the photograph with a heartfelt caption: “A little more love, a little more light and a lot to be grateful for🙏🏻 Happy Diwali to all of you❤️.”
Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali with a puja at his home, remembering his late parents during the festivities. The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen performing aarti in a yellow kurta, with photographs of his parents placed beside the deities. His son Aarav Bhatia also joined him in the celebrations. Sharing the video, Akshay wished his fans a happy Diwali and hoped the festival would bring happiness, good health and prosperity to every home.
Kareena Kapoor shared heartwarming family pictures with sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor. She captioned the photos, जीना यहाँ, मरना यहाँ, माँ और पापा के सिवाय, जाना कहाँ. आप सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ…यह हमेशा अपने माता-पिता से प्यार करने के बारे में है… हमेशा (To live here, to die here, Where else would I go, except to my mother and father? Happy Diwali, everyone… It’s always all about loving your parents… always.”
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Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, sharing glimpses of their family festivities. Soha Ali Khan gave fans a peek into her peaceful Diwali getaway with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Sonam Kapoor shared festive pictures with husband Anand Ahuja.
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Varun Dhawan offered a glimpse of his celebrations with wife Natasha Dalal and daughter Lara. Sonakshi Sinha also shared pictures from her Diwali festivities with husband Zaheer Iqbal. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh posted pictures and a video of his family performing aarti as they celebrated the festival together.
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Priyanka Chopra also gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.
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Here are some more Diwali posts by B-town celebrities:
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Happy Diwali, everyone!