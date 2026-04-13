From coy to sensuous to peppy: A journey through songs that reflect the many moods Asha Bhosle explored

Maang ke saath tumhara (Naya Daur, 1957): The quintessential ghoda-gaadi songs (where the beat mimics a horse’s stride) by OP Nayyar finally had Asha Bhosle crooning for the lead actor and with a melodious yet fast-paced number. It catapulted her to stardom.

Aayiye meherbaan (Howrah Bridge, 1958): This sensuous nightclub invitation, composed by Nayyar and picturised on Madhubala had Bhosle’s velvety voice glide effortlessly, turning it into a timeless classic.

Jaayiye aap kahaan jayenge (Mere Sanam, 1965): The feather-light Nayyar ditty, which traverses various scales, is beautifully anchored by Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle with Mohammad Rafi and music director OP Nayyar. (Express Archive) Asha Bhosle with Mohammad Rafi and music director OP Nayyar. (Express Archive)

Piya tu ab toh aaja (Caravan, 1971): Pulsating with bold, sensual energy, the song, which also made it to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, rests on breathy vocals and dramatic singing. Picturised on Helen, it remains one of Bhosle’s finest cabaret moments.