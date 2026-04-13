From coy to sensuous to peppy: A journey through songs that reflect the many moods Asha Bhosle explored

Maang ke saath tumhara (Naya Daur, 1957): The quintessential ghoda-gaadi songs (where the beat mimics a horse’s stride) by OP Nayyar finally had Asha Bhosle crooning for the lead actor and with a melodious yet fast-paced number. It catapulted her to stardom.
Aayiye meherbaan (Howrah Bridge, 1958): This sensuous nightclub invitation, composed by Nayyar and picturised on Madhubala had Bhosle’s velvety voice glide effortlessly, turning it into a timeless classic.
Jaayiye aap kahaan jayenge (Mere Sanam, 1965): The feather-light Nayyar ditty, which traverses various scales, is beautifully anchored by Bhosle.
Asha Bhosle with Mohammad Rafi and music director OP Nayyar. (Express Archive)
Piya tu ab toh aaja (Caravan, 1971): Pulsating with bold, sensual energy, the song, which also made it to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, rests on breathy vocals and dramatic singing. Picturised on Helen, it remains one of Bhosle’s finest cabaret moments.
Chura liya hai tumne (Yaadon Ki Baraat, 1973): The clinking of the bottles followed by the twinkling guitars in the RD Burman composition have Bhosle coyly slide into this song gently and stay there.
Chaen se humko kabhi (Pran Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaaye, 1974): One of Bhosle’s finest moments and a poignant but last collaboration between Nayyar and Bhosle, the song remains a lesson in nuance.
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Singer Asha Bhosle lighting the lamp, to inaugurate a program dedicated to her father and legendry singer Deenanath Mangeshkar. (Express archive)
In aankhon ki masti ke (Umrao Jaan, 1981): This had Bhosle bring Sheheryar’s poetic grace and Khayyam’s exquisite composition brought to life in an ode to one of the last courtesans of Awadh. After her celebrated sensual pieces, this is where Bhosle came into her own as a classical singer.
Ye kya jagah hai doston (Umrao Jaan, 1981): One of the most haunting melodies by Bhosle, it is a lament by a courtesan who is finally back home. It is subdued and a masterclass in perfect expression for Rekha on screen.
Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic currently serving as a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is best known for her nuanced writing on Indian culture, with a specific focus on classical music, cinema, and the arts.
Expertise & Focus Areas Khurana specializes in the intersection of culture and society. Her beat involves deep-dive reporting on:
Indian Classical Music: She is regarded as a definitive voice in documenting the lineages (Gharanas) and evolution of Hindustani classical music.
Cinema & Theatre: Her critiques extend beyond reviews to analyze the socio-political narratives within Indian cinema and theater.
Cultural Heritage: She frequently profiles legendary artists and unearths stories about India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
Professional Experience At The Indian Express, Khurana is responsible for curating and writing features for the Arts and Culture pages. Her work is characterized by long-form journalism that offers intimate portraits of artists and rigorous analysis of cultural trends. She has been instrumental in bringing the stories of both stalwarts and upcoming artistes to the forefront of mainstream media.
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