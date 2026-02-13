From a civil engineer in Bhopal to a luxury home in Mumbai: Stebin Ben’s ‘Zero to Hero’ journey revealed during Nupur Sanon’s house tour

Farah Khan, accompanied by her longtime cook Dilip, recently visited newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben at their Mumbai home — and the visit was packed with laughter, candid confessions and playful banter. Before stepping inside, Farah teased Dilip, “We are going to a newly married couple’s house.” Dilip instantly asked, “Didn’t they go for their honeymoon?” Farah quipped, “Our show has become so popular that people prefer this over their honeymoon!”

As she entered the sprawling home, Farah couldn’t help but admire it. “Arey waah! Just look at the view!”

The couple warmly welcomed her, with Farah joking, “We have brought you lots of wedding gifts.” Nupur laughed, “I am spending my honeymoon with Farah ma’am.” Farah added, “I came to your reception but didn’t get you a gift then, so I have brought them now. Pura tempo bharke gift laya hai.”

Nupur Sanon gives a house tour

Nupur proudly showed them around, introducing a black-and-white themed space as their “chill pad.” With monochrome flooring, sofas and decor, the area had a sleek party vibe.

When Dilip curiously asked what the space was for, Nupur explained, “This is our chill zone — a place to sit comfortably. It’s like a party area.”

The house also features a pool table and a studio space for dance rehearsals.

The couple then headed to their stunning balcony-turned-garden, featuring hanging plants, a black-and-white table setup, and a view of a vast ground where people play cricket and football. There’s even a beautiful pool.

Nupur revealed she personally designed the interiors. “If anyone needs interior consultation, please reach out!” she said playfully. Farah chimed in, “Anyone constructing a house — here’s a budding designer.”

The tour ended in their expansive kitchen, leaving Farah stunned. “Oh my God! Kitna bada hai yeh kitchen?”

In a funny moment, Nupur momentarily forgot the name of her house help, prompting Dilip to tease her. Laughing, she defended herself, “I’ve only moved in four days ago!”

Nupur-Stebin talk about their married life

Nupur admitted that since moving in, she has only made tea so far. “My mother-in-law is so sweet. On the first morning, she made bed tea for me herself.” Farah laughed, “She must be used to giving him chai.” But Nupur clarified, “He doesn’t drink tea or coffee. I told my mom the one thing I will miss the most is — who’s going to drink chai with me?”

Nupur-Stebin love story

Curious about their love story, Farah asked how they met. “We first connected on Instagram,” Stebin revealed. Nupur added, “We started talking during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

When Farah asked who made the first move, Nupur didn’t hesitate: “It was him.”

Stebin explained, “I messaged her for a collaboration. We were both into music, so it wasn’t cringey.” Nupur laughed, “I wasn’t impressed. I just replied with a ‘hi’.”

They spoke for about a month before meeting in person. “It was instant,” Nupur said. “He’s very different from other guys.” Calling him a ‘beeba munda’, Nupur shared: “He is very manly, and not a manchild which is very hard to find in today’s generation.”

Farah, ever the realist, teased, “In the first year of marriage, everyone says the same thing. I’ll meet you both again in a year!”

How Stebin Ben proposed to Nupur Sanon

When Farah asked who proposed first, Nupur replied, “Whatever you saw online — he proposed to me.” Was it a real surprise? “A little bit,” Nupur admitted. “But it’s hard to surprise me.”

Stebin laughed, recalling, “I was about to propose when she said, ‘Keep the camera on that side, the wide shot will look nice.’”

Nupur defended herself: “When I already had a hint, why not?”

Stebin shared that the plan involved a Dubai trip, a yacht party and a sundowner celebration with her sister and friends. “But she noticed the cameras and started guessing.”

Nupur explained, “Out of nowhere, he pulled me aside to a spot with no view, and I could sense something happening behind us. Obviously, I would figure it out.”

How Kriti Sen supported Nupur and Stebin’s love story

When Farah asked how much involvement Kriti Sanon had in the proposal, Stebin credited her with helping choose the ring. “She’s good at that,” he said. As for how Kriti feels about her sister’s marriage, Nupur shared, “She’s very happy. She still hasn’t processed that I am married.” Nupur now lives in Mumbai with Stebin and his parents.

Stebin’s journey from Bhopal to Mumbai

Reflecting on his journey, Stebin said, “I moved to Mumbai in 2016 from Bhopal. I was studying civil engineering, but there wasn’t much scope. Government jobs were limited, so I came here to pursue music.”

Farah gestured around the luxurious home and said, “And look at the house now!” Stebin added, “My goal was that the moment I bought my own house, I would bring my parents here. Our first home was in Lokhandwala.”

Farah joked, “Everyone buys their first house in Lokhandwala. Only I made my last house there!”