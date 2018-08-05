Happy Friendship Day: Lesser-known friendships of Bollywood

Bollywood is full of stars who are close buddies in real life, just that fans aren’t aware about them. Bollywood is full of stars who are close buddies in real life, just that fans aren’t aware about them.

On this friendship day, we list down some lesser known friendships of Bollywood. These are buddies who do not always make it public but remain each other’s support base behind the arch lights.

Priyanka Chopra – Kangana Ranaut

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut hit it off while shooting for Fashion. Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut hit it off while shooting for Fashion.

Remember how Kangana recently sent her wishes to Priyanka on the latter’s upcoming rumoured marriage to Nick Jonas? The two actors bonded on the sets of Fashion and even threw a joint party after winning their respective National Awards for the film. Here are two friends who prefer to keep it low and we are inspired.

Abhishek Bachchan – Goldie Behl

Abhishek Bachchan was the main lead of the two films Goldie Behl has directed – Drona and Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. Abhishek Bachchan was the main lead of the two films Goldie Behl has directed – Drona and Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai.

The friendship of Goldie and Abhishek goes back to 1980s, when the former’s father was a producer and the later’s father starred in it. Abhishek even witnessed Goldie wooing his now wife Sonali Bendre. Sonali reportedly is Bachchan Junior’s ‘rakhi sister’ and was among very close friends who attended Abhi-Aish’s wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor – Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly by Aditya Roy Kapoor’s side when the later had a break-up with his rumoured girlfriend Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly by Aditya Roy Kapoor’s side when the later had a break-up with his rumoured girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor

They met on the sets of Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani and bonded instantly. The two hunks have been by each other’s side in happiness and even heartbreaks! Aditya regularly visits Ranbir at his residence. The two also share a common love for music and sports.

Mika – Pritam

Mika and Pritam have collaborated on films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jab We Met and Singh Is Kinng. Mika and Pritam have collaborated on films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jab We Met and Singh Is Kinng.

Both rule the music industry in their own way and could easily consider each other competition. But they preferred to play the friendship card instead. It all began when Mika didn’t charge a single penny for singing a song which Pritam offered him. Ever since, the two have musically collaborated several times.

Shah Rukh Khan – Manoj Bajpayee

Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee did theatre together in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee did theatre together in Delhi.

Did you see this coming? These two come from different worlds, but their camaraderie goes back to the time when they did theatre before Bollywood came calling for them. SRK has several times called Manoj one of the finest actors of India. Now we know where the fondness comes from!

Preity Zinta – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Preity Zinta comes in the close-knit circle of the Bachchans. Preity Zinta comes in the close-knit circle of the Bachchans.

They’ve been BFFs for years now. Preity even said she has a girl crush on Aish after watching her seductress avatar in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. That’s when Abhishek Bachchan stepped in and ‘shooed’ her away from his wife, staking claim over Aish. Here’s definitely a cute friendship.

Salman Khan – Sanjay Dutt

Ajay Devgn is apparently also a very good friend of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Ajay Devgn is apparently also a very good friend of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

They just don’t bond over legal cases, but a lot more! Salman and Sanjay have stood the test of time and come out stronger. Remember how Salman returned to save his friend after a particular season of Bigg Boss hosted by Sanjay was suffering due to low TRPs? They even love to do cameos in each other’s films.

Deepika Padukone – Shahana Goswami

Deepika Padukone meets Shahana Goswami often when she is in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone meets Shahana Goswami often when she is in Mumbai.

They are rarely seen together but have a deep bond. It all began when they worked together in Break Ke Baad. Deepika visits Shahana often when in Mumbai. Maybe because the two were in the initial phases of their career, hence they had a lot to bond over apart from films and success!

Dia Mirza – Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza are associated with a lot of NGOs. Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza are associated with a lot of NGOs.

Both beauty queens and strong headed women, Dia and Neha have more than one thing in common. They do a lot of social work and even run several charities together. They are friendship goals!

Aamir Khan – Jackie Shroff

Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff reportedly live in the same building. Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff reportedly live in the same building.

Can we call it a ‘rangeela’ friendship? Of course yes! Aamir during his appearance on Koffee With Karan randomly mentioned a lot of things about his bond with Jackie. They two are not just neighbours, but even 2 AM friends. They not just share drinks together but even things about life. Aamir even lend support to Tiger during his debut film Heropanti.

Shahid Kapoor – Ahmed Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Ahmed Khan have known each other even before they got success in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor and Ahmed Khan have known each other even before they got success in Bollywood.

After Shahid did his first music video “Aankhon Me Tera Hi Chehra” with Ahmed, there was no looking back for these two. They two later gain collaborated in Ahmed’s directorial Paathshala. Interestingly, Shahid was the first one to hold Ahmed’s new-born child even before papa dearest. We are sure Ahmed has the same love for Misha!

Abhishek Bachchan – Sikander Kher

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher have been sported playing different sports together. Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher have been sported playing different sports together.

For Sikander, he is Aaradhya’s ‘Chachu’. This says a lot about their bond. The Khers and Bachchans are close frieds and hence Abhi and Sikander are childhood friends too.

Katrina Kaif – Shweta Bachchan

Katrina Kaif and Shweta Bachchan keep their friendship on the down-low. Katrina Kaif and Shweta Bachchan keep their friendship on the down-low.

Katina is not just close to Salman’s family, but even the Bachchans, with Shweta in particular. They’ve even made several red carpet entries together. Amitabh Bachchan also once tweeted a picture of the two ladies with a caption, “I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection.”

Prabhudheva – Sonu Sood

Prabhudheva and Sonu Sood have worked together in R… Rajkumar and Tutak Tutak Tutiya. Prabhudheva and Sonu Sood have worked together in R… Rajkumar and Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

They drop at each other residence uninvited and even make visits to Siddhivinayak temple together. Sonu was the main antagonist of Prabhudheva’s directorial R… Rajkumar. The two also jointly produced and acted in Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

