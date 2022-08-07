scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Friendship Day 2022: From Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, the new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

This friendship day, we talk about the new batch of star kids who are setting an example of balancing their friendships in Bollywood's cut-throat competition.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 9:51:06 am
Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana KhanThe new batch of star kids believe in maintaining balance in competition and friendship. (Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday)

Every year many friendships are made and broken in Bollywood because of the industry’s cut-throat nature. While there are many stories of friendships between actors falling apart, there is a new batch of young actors who seem to be dealing with the limelight and their friendships in a more secure way. Be it Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, or Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, these fresh talents are clearly not letting the rat-race hold the reigns of their friendships. Here’s a look at some star kids’ friendships which seem to be set in stone already.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

 

Recently, actor Ananya Panday appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. When she was quizzed about her friendship with her childhood friends and soon-to-be actors Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor and if their friendship could survive the test of time, Ananya was quick to reply with a “yes”. While Ananya is already a few films old in Bollywood, Suhana is about to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Shanaya is going to be launched by Karan Johar in Bedhadak. The trio is often seen on lunch dates and parties. During Koffee With Karan, she had said about Suhana and Shanaya, “It’s not even friendship anymore. I think it’s family. It’s always been family. I would like to believe that it wouldn’t affect our friendship. I think, we all just have a lot of genuine love for each other. Whenever I talk about it, I say it was a collective dream growing up. We all wanted to be actors. We’ve had so many discussions, and we have played so many acting games. So I think I’ll be as happy for Shanaya and Suhana’s success as I am for my own. It honestly feels like that.”

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: Janhvi/Instagram)

Another budding friendship that we see is that of actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. In 2018 Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath while Janhvi did Dhadak. While many would expect both the actors to have rivalry and bad blood between them, Sara and Janhvi have become close friends over the years. They often travel together, go to the gym together and even appeared together on Koffee With Karan 7 ‘s episode.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali

Ida Ali and Aaliyah Kashyap Ida Ali, daughter of Imtiaz Ali is very close friends with Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. (Photo: Instagram/idaali11)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and director Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali are as close as two friends can get. From traveling for vacations together to posting weird pictures on each other’s birthdays, these two star kids are painting the town in the colour of their friendship and how! Although neither of them have announced their intentions of getting into acting yet, the fact that their fathers are both one of the top directors in Bollywood, doesn’t seem to have any effect on their equation. Aaliyah has also starred in a short film titled Gayatri, which was directed by Ida.

Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap

Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is soon going to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She is also best friends with Aaliyah Kashyap. So much so, she even featured in a video tagged as Best Friend vs Boyfriend, Who Knows Me Better, where Khushi and Aaliyah’s boyfriend Shane Gregoire had to take up the challenge.

