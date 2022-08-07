scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

Friendships Day 2022: Let's celebrate this special day of friendship and meet some real-life Bollywood friends -- from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla to Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

Written by Kriti Sonali
Updated: August 7, 2022 8:31:25 am
Friendships Day 2022, srk juhi, alia ranveerFriendships Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi are one perfect example of Bollywood celebrities who are friends in real life. (Photo: Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

As we celebrate Friendships Day, we zoom on the real-life friendships in the Hindi film industry and how they have sustained and thrived even during testing times. From Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who describe themselves as sakhis; to Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who have been friends for decades, here is a list of some dosts who have always stood by each other.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

alia, ranveer (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Alia and Ranveer gave us some ‘sakhi goals’ during their Koffee with Karan 7 outing. The stars have worked earlier in Gully Boy and will be soon reuniting in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Recently, when Ranveer Singh posed nude for an international magazine, starting a controversy in a teacup, Alia Bhatt come out in his support and asserted he only deserves love. At the trailer launch of Darlings, Alia was quizzed about the backlash Ranveer was facing. She replied, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love.’

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan

Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan news, Shah Rukh Khan juhi chawla, Duplicate, Duplicate Juhi Chawla, Duplicate 19 years, Shah Rukh Khan, shahrukh juhi, shahrukh khan, srk, srk news, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news (Photo: Express Archive)

Juhi and Shah Rukh are not only one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood’s 90s films, but they also share a special bond in the real life. They are also business partners as they co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. But their friendship got a special mention when Juhi Chawla stepped in to support SRK and his wife Gauri Khan when their son Aryan Khan was behind the bars for almost a month following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship on October 2.

Actor Juhi Chawla had also signed a Rs 1 lakh bond in Mumbai’s sessions court as a surety for Aryan Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Amita Arora

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang of girls, consisting of sister Kareena Kapoor, the Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita, are inseparable. Earlier this year, Amrita Arora reacted to a social media user, who body-shamed her and called her ‘Buddhi’. Kareena came out in her support and professed love for her.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

hrithik roshan- saba azad- sussanne khan- arslan goni Sussanne Khan shared new video with Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Well, they are exes and parents to two dapper boys Hrehaan And Hridhaan. But even after separation, we have seen how their friendship has only grown stronger. Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. However, they decided to split up in 2014. Despite their divorce, the two remain friends and support each other. At present, Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji

alia ranbir ayan mukerji photos (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

In an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor addressed Ayan as his father, or in his words, ‘stepfather’. Ranbir has worked in Ayan Mukerji’s films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and will also be seen in his upcoming Brahmastra where he stars with wife and actor Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir once shared that more than his director, Ayan is like a father to him and added that Ayan has taken the role of his stepfather, someone who nourishes the human being that he is, while still being critical of his behaviour and his work and someone who always gives him a much-needed reality check.

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar

(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam and Swara reportedly became good friends on the sets of their first film together. The duo has often supported each other on social media.

