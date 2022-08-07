scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Friendship Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan is very passionate about her girl gang, says sister ‘Lolo is the shy prude’

Kareena Kapoor Khan describes her gang of friends, which consists of elder sister Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 2:55:59 pm
Kareena Kapoor, amrita arora, karisma kapoor, malaika arora,Kareena Kapoor Khan with her 'girl gang'. (Photo/ Amrita Arora/Instagram)

On Friendship Day, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about the special connection she has with her famous ‘girl gang’ consisting of Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Kareena said that even after so many years, she is still passionate about them and also described each of them.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 41-year-old actor spoke about what binds them together. She said, “We are similar, like-minded people, I am so passionate about them. We have that connectivity, that’s why people aspire to be like us somewhere.”

Also read |Friendship Day 2022: From Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, the new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Tagging her sister, actor Karisma as ‘shy prude’, she said, “Lolo is most shy, and I would say Malaika is the most adventurous. She is quite fearless. Ammu and me, we are only interested in wine and pasta! (laughs) Lolo is the shy prude, and she has always been that type of person.” The girl gang has completed 20 years of togetherness and they also have a WhatsApp group named ‘guts’. The glamourous gang is often spotted partying at the weekends or holidaying together abroad. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

The actor said that she forgets about everything when she is with her friends. She added, “What am I doing tonight with my kids? That’s important. I don’t know what am I going to do 10 years later. The same with my friends also, that’s more important, it is about only us in that moment when we are together. That’s why people also follow us as a gang!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Kareena will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film, which is a remake of Forrest Gump, will be released on August 11. 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 02:55:59 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
SpiceJet flyers walk on airport's tarmac after waiting for bus
Delhi

SpiceJet flyers walk on airport's tarmac after waiting for bus

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days
Manipur

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement