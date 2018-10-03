Freida Pinto lends support to Tanushree Dutta: Her story is not a carton of milk that expires after a few days

Freida Pinto has come out to support Tanushree Dutta. Freida Pinto has come out to support Tanushree Dutta.

After Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about being harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss, the actor has found support in many celebrities from the film fraternity. Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth, Vir Das, Anurag Kashyap and Varun Grover among others have backed Tanushree. Joining them is Freida Pinto who was last seen in Love Sonia.

Taking a break from her regular posts, Freida on Wednesday posted a photo on her Instagram account which read, “I Believe Tanushree Dutta”. Along with it, she wrote, “Today, I interrupt my feed for a bit from all the fashion week poses to stand by what I truly Believe. I Believe Tanushree Dutta!”

Also read | Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment: Artistes’ body says sorry; ‘her grievance was not addressed’

She continued, “I don’t need to know her personally, neither have been present on that horrendous day she got bullied, abused both sexually and psychologically, intimidated and shut down in order to corroborate her story. However, I do know what Truth, Hurt and Abuse sounds like. The same way millions of people in the world know that Dr. Christine Blasey- Ford is NOT a Liar or an attention seeking, tantrum throwing overgrown child.”

Appreciating the courage of the Ashiq Banaya Aapne actor, Frieda added, “I add my voice to the other voices coming out in support of Tanushree’s bravery because God knows this is not going to be easy for you, Tanushree. But what you have done is monumental and important and it has to shake the very core of a nation and an ideology that for too long has gotten away with heinous crimes against women and where the ugliness of misogyny has dominated the rights and suppressed any voice that has dared to speak up.”

“Also, even if someone speaks up ( and in Tanushree’s case- speaks up AGAIN) 10 years later, it doesn’t dilute or nullify a factual, verified, double verified truth. Her story is not a carton of milk that expires after a few days, ready to be discarded. So trolls : please do what you do best but it is not going to change the Truth,” wrote the 33-year-old actor.

Also read | Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar incident: This was 10 years back, I was a kid back then

Urging more people to come out in support of Tanushree, Frieda winded up her post with the words, “India – Stand Up, Speak Up. Don’t look to just your superstars to speak up. Be your own role models and follow the voice of your conscience. Follow the truth and stand by a woman’s right to be her own wind keeper. You may just end up setting an example for many others who probably need your grit and courage to speak up. I SUPPORT TANUSHREE DUTTA.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd