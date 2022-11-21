Freddy song Tum Jo Milo: Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy tries to win over Alaya F’s Kainaaz

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s romantic song from the upcoming movie Freddy was released by the makers today. Titled “Tum Jo Milo”, the song features a mysterious Freddy (Kartik) trying to win over his lady love Kainaaz (Alaya).

We get a sneak peek of the journey of Freddy and Kainaaz in the song crooned by Abhijeet Srivastava. The Pritam composition eloquently captures the start of their romance, from their initial meeting and cup of coffee to their first kiss. One of the highlights of the music video is Alaya’s brand-new retro-like swagger. The track is written by Irshad Kamil.

Talking about Freddy, Kartik Aaryan had said in an interview with ANI, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience’s reaction for the film.”

Freddy is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 3. Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has Shehazada, Captain India and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. It is also speculated that Kartik is also a part of Hera Pheri 3. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed the rumour in a tweet. However, the makers or Kartik have not given any confirmation yet.