Freddy song Kaala Jaadu teaser: Kartik Aaryan looks mysterious in this Pritam composition

The promo of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Freddy’s first song “Kaala Jaadu” was released on Thursday. It features Aaryan in a mysterious look. In the background, we hear the same music as we heard in the teaser of the movie.

In one moment, Aaryan is a dentist and the next moment, the actor bears a mysterious look. Music composer Pritam and singer Arijit Singh have been credited for the song. It has been penned by Irshad Kamil. The full video of the song will release on Friday.

Sharing the song’s teaser, Kartik Aaryan wrote on Instagram, “Be ready to get hypnotised 🖤#KaalaJaadu Returning Tomorrow with my fav magical trio Arjit Singh + Pritam + Irshad Kamil 🎵 Can’t wait to share #KaalaJaadu with you all 🐢 #Freddy 🖤.”

Talking about Freddy, Kartik Aaryan had earlier said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.”

Freddy will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 2.