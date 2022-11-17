Freddy producer Jay Shewakramani rubbishes reports claiming Ekta Kapoor is upset with Kartik Aaryan over OTT release: ‘We never planned…’

Kartik Aaryan, who witnessed blockbuster success with his film Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2 this year, is preparing for the release of his next, Freddy. The upcoming film sees him exploring a different side to himself as an actor, as he plays a seemingly nerdy dentist, who is actually living a dual life. The teaser for the crime thriller sees him dragging around bodies, and looking particularly seedy.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, producer Jay Shewakramani told BollywoodLife, “Working with him is a dream. He is a thorough professional, and he is all there for a film. It is a treat and delight to work with him.” He also addressed the discussion on why they chose to go the OTT route, rather than releasing the film in theatres, which was reportedly done at Kartik’s behest.

He rebuffed the idea of producer Ekta Kapoor being miffed and said, “The thing is we started work on Freddy last year, and always had an OTT release in mind. Yes, after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a lot of people questioned us on why we are not bringing Freddy on the big screen. But the film has been designed for OTT from day one. We never planned to bring it on a big screen.” He said that there was always understanding between Kartik Aaryan and Ektaa Kapoor, and the reports of rift were just rumours.

The teaser and posters have upped the anticipation surrounding the crime thriller. In the recent poster, Kartik Aaryan introduced his obsession ‘Kainaaz’. In the new poster, Alaya F appears to be on his list, as she looks terrified while Kartik has bloodstained hands.

Talking about his character, Kartik had said in a statement, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience’s reaction for the film.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will release on December 2, Hotstar.