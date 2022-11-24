Freddy new teaser: Kartik Aaryan is a devoted lover who turns into a dangerous dentist

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s Freddy released a second teaser of the film on Thursday. In the 30-second teaser, Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Kartik) is shown in a dangerous light, and there are visuals of bloodshed, violence, and perhaps even murder.

It is implied in the teaser that Freddy and Kainaaz (Alaya) are a devoted couple who hope to wed one day. Kainaaz, however, is already married to an abusive man. Bloodshed, firearms, and violence are featured in the teaser, and at one point, Freddy is seen in his dangerous form while Kainaaz is tied to his dental chair.

Talking about Freddy, Kartik Aaryan had said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.”

Alaya F also spoke about the movie and said, “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character.”

Freddy is helmed by Shahshanka Ghosh. The movie is all set to release on December 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar.