Former Pak cricketer Imad Wasim called ‘cheater’ by ex-wife after marrying influencer: ‘Never once thought about my kids’

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has been called 'cheater' by ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq after he revealed his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja.

Imad WasimImad Wasim called cheater by ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq.
After former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim revealed his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja, his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq took to social media to call out the cricketer for abandoning her and their three kids, one of whom is just seven months old. She also called Nyla a “homewrecker” and Imad a “cheater” in her Instagram post.

Taking to social media, Sannia shared a video of Imad and Nyla blowing candles after their marriage. In the post, she said that her long-standing claims have now been proven right after the former cricketer tied the knot with the influencer. She wrote, “Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed, and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through.”

 

A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

Meanwhile, Imad, the former Pakistan cricketer, has shared a brief statement about his second marriage. He described his marriage to Sannia Ashfaq as “one of the hardest chapters” of his life and also spoke about how he cherishes his children from his first marriage. He wrote, “I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life — my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,” Imad wrote, adding, “I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret.”

Imad also defended Nyla and admitted that she faced unfair scrutiny following the announcement of their marriage. He said, “My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse.”

Imad and Sannia got married in 2019. The couple divorced in December last year. Imad represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is during his international cricket career.

