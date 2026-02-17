Former Pak cricketer Imad Wasim called ‘cheater’ by ex-wife after marrying influencer: ‘Never once thought about my kids’

After former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim revealed his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja, his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq took to social media to call out the cricketer for abandoning her and their three kids, one of whom is just seven months old. She also called Nyla a “homewrecker” and Imad a “cheater” in her Instagram post.

Taking to social media, Sannia shared a video of Imad and Nyla blowing candles after their marriage. In the post, she said that her long-standing claims have now been proven right after the former cricketer tied the knot with the influencer. She wrote, “Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed, and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through.”