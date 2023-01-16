Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wears gown with Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta’s winning moment: ‘The 3 stars…’

2021 Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowned R’Bonney Gabriel in the Miss Universe 2023 event held on Sunday. The 22-year-old won hearts with her all-black floor length gown which had photos of former Miss Universe from India on it — Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Lara also reacted to the gown as she wished Harnaaz best of luck for her journey ahead. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she’s going to blaze her own individual, glorious path.” Stylist Saisha Shinde had also shared photos of the said gown on her social media handle with the caption, “It was such an honour to design this one for my sweetheart Harnaaz. Her reign as Miss Universe was a learning experience for me…she went through a lot and came out shining! She truly is a star! Made this gown only and only that in mind…the three stars in the universe from India.”

An emotional Harnaaz Sandhu also did her final walk on the Miss Universe stage, even slightly tripping as she walked up in front of a cheering crowd. Netizens reacted to Harnaaz’s video on stage, with one user commenting, “One of the best Miss Universe winners ever!!! ❤️ Sad her reign is over.” Another wrote, “Her gown with Sush on it.” Another netizen dropped a comment which read, “An amazing MU. We love you Harnaaz. Those tears are just proof of your dedication and how much you have accomplished as an individual. I cried watching your last walk. Thank you. All the best.”

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown in December 2021. After Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta’s winning moments in 1994 and 2000, respectively, Sandhu became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.