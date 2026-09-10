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Forget the 80s trend, this is what Bollywood stars actually looked like in that decade
From Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha to Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Bollywood stars in the 1980s were known for dramatic, larger-than-life glamour.
Is your social media feed also flooded with 1980s-inspired photos? Everyone seems to be busy imagining what they would have looked like in the ’80s. The decade was all about dramatic hairstyles and makeup, statement jewellery, bold silhouettes and unapologetic glamour.
Amid the ongoing trend, let’s take a look at some Bollywood stars who truly aced the ’80s aesthetic.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan ruled Bollywood in the 1980s. From Naseeb and Laawaris in 1981 to Satte Pe Satta and Namak Halaal in 1982, he continued his incredible run at the box office. Even after his near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982, Bachchan returned to the big screen with films such as Sharaabi, Geraftaar and Mard, before making a major comeback with Shahenshah in 1988. But his dominance was not limited to his films.
Big B’s fashion and screen persona became a defining part of 80s Bollywood, with his signature long, side-parted hair, wide collars, flared trousers, oversized shirts, leather jackets, waistcoats and bold sunglasses adding to his larger-than-life image.
Whether dressed as the angry young man, a romantic hero or an action star, Big B carried the decade’s dramatic style with an effortless swagger, making his looks as memorable as his films.
Rekha
Rekha was one of the defining stars of 1980s Bollywood, delivering memorable performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Silsila (1981), Baseraa (1981), Jeevan Dhaara (1982), Utsav (1984), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988). Rekha’s influence in the decade went far beyond her films.
She became synonymous with 80s glamour, often seen in rich silk sarees, metallic and heavily embellished outfits, dramatic blouses and statement jewellery. Whether she was posing for a magazine cover or appearing on screen, Rekha embraced the decade’s larger-than-life aesthetic with confidence.
Sridevi
Sridevi dominated the ’80s with a mix of glamorous, comedic, dramatic and powerful roles. Her most memorable films from the decade include Himmatwala (1983), Sadma (1983), Tohfa (1984), Nagina (1986), Mr. India (1987), ChaalBaaz (1989) and Chandni (1989).
Coming to looks, Sridevi experimented with everything from shimmering gowns and dramatic sarees to colourful outfits, statement jewellery, big hairstyles and bold makeup. Her Mr. India looks, particularly the iconic chiffon sarees, became hugely popular.
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor remained one of Bollywood’s most popular romantic heroes through the 1980s. The decade saw him in films such as Karz (1980), Prem Rog (1982), Tawaif (1985), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983), Saagar (1985), Nagina (1986) and Chandni (1989).
Rishi Kapoor’s fashion reflected the softer, colourful side of 80s Bollywood. He was frequently seen in bright shirts, printed sweaters, high-waisted trousers, blazers and layered looks, often paired with his trademark neatly styled hair.
Vinod Khanna
Vinod Khanna remained one of the most charismatic leading men of 1980s Bollywood, balancing intense action roles with romantic characters. Films such as Qurbani (1980), The Burning Train (1980), Kudrat (1981), Rajput (1982), Dayavan (1988) and Chandni (1989) showcased his versatility and star appeal. His tall, well-built personality, sharp features and effortless screen presence made him stand out among the male stars of the decade.
Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia made a strong comeback to Bollywood in the 1980s after her early debut with Bobby, and quickly established herself as one of the decade’s most striking actresses. She appeared in films such as Saagar (1985), Janbaaz (1986), Kaash (1987), Rudaali (1989) and Ram Lakhan (1989), showing her range across romance, drama and intense roles.
Dimple’s 80s style was a mix of glamour and effortless elegance.
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