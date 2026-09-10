Forget the 80s trend, this is what Bollywood stars actually looked like in that decade

With the 1980s-inspired trend dominating social media, here's a look at how Bollywood stars mastered the decade’s bold style.

Is your social media feed also flooded with 1980s-inspired photos? Everyone seems to be busy imagining what they would have looked like in the ’80s. The decade was all about dramatic hairstyles and makeup, statement jewellery, bold silhouettes and unapologetic glamour.

Amid the ongoing trend, let’s take a look at some Bollywood stars who truly aced the ’80s aesthetic.

Amitabh Bachchan

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

Amitabh Bachchan ruled Bollywood in the 1980s. From Naseeb and Laawaris in 1981 to Satte Pe Satta and Namak Halaal in 1982, he continued his incredible run at the box office. Even after his near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982, Bachchan returned to the big screen with films such as Sharaabi, Geraftaar and Mard, before making a major comeback with Shahenshah in 1988. But his dominance was not limited to his films.