Forensic teaser: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte try to solve mystery around missing girls in the thriller

The teaser of the ZEE5 film Forensic, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, is out. The movie, a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, is a psychological thriller. Helmed by Vishal Furia, it also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy.

The teaser opens with a harrowed Megha Sharma (Apte), a police officer in Mussoorie, asking her subordinate what has happened. She is informed that a girl has been murdered. Soon, she is joined by forensic officer Johnny Khanna, played by Massey, in her investigation. During their investigation, the officers realise that many girls have gone missing and their bodies are later found in Mussoorie.

The official logline of the teaser reads, “In this ZEE5 original film, little girls begin to disappear, and their bodies are found soon after in Mussoorie. Who is behind these heinous crimes?”

Earlier, director Vishal Furia, in a statement, said that Forensic is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and facts that will shock the viewers. “With accomplished actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout,” he added.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Vikrant Massey had earlier said that it was the film’s intriguing script that convinced him to come on board. He told PTI, “I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience.”

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Mini Films, Forensic starts streaming on ZEE5 from June 24.