Force 3 shoot begins: John Abraham returns as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, Harshvardhan Rane joins him

The much-awaited action thriller Force 3 has officially gone on the floors, with its first shooting schedule currently underway. Starring John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane, and Tanya Maniktala, the third instalment of the popular Force franchise promises to deliver high-octane action and gripping storytelling.

Directed by Bhav Dhulia—known for his work on Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer—the film is being produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation. The project marks an exciting addition to the franchise, with Harshvardhan Rane making his debut in the Force universe, while John Abraham reprises his iconic role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. Details about Rane’s character remain under wraps.

Watch Force 3 announcement here:

Tanya Maniktala, best known for her role as Lata in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, joins the film as the female lead, bringing a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

Speaking about the film, John Abraham shared his deep connection with the franchise, stating that Force has always held a special place for him due to its grit and strong identity. He added that Force 3 aims to take the legacy forward on a much larger scale and expressed excitement about introducing Harshvardhan Rane as an action hero, praising his energy and screen presence.

Producer Sheel Kumar echoed similar sentiments, highlighting his long-standing association with John Abraham and calling Force 3 a project rooted in trust, familiarity, and a shared belief in the story.

Harshvardhan Rane described his inclusion in the franchise as an honour, noting that the film offers him an opportunity to explore an intense action space. He also praised John Abraham’s journey in the industry and expressed enthusiasm about working under Bhav Dhulia’s vision.

Tanya Maniktala shared her excitement about being part of a major franchise, calling it a significant milestone in her career. She added that she looks forward to sharing screen space with her co-stars and delivering her best performance.

Story continues below this ad

Director Bhav Dhulia reflected on his emotional connection to the project, having previously assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on Force. He described Force 3 as a homecoming and expressed his eagerness to bring the story to life with the cast.

The film is produced by Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell, and Minnakshi Das. Written by Simaab Hashmi, Force 3 will feature music by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Force 3 is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027.