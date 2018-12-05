Salman tops Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, Deepika is highest-earning female actor

Salman Khan continues to hold his numero uno position in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood kept his place for the third time in a row, as Shah Rukh Khan dropped from last year’s second spot. Akshay Kumar stood at the third position and Deepika Padukone was fourth in the list.

The ranking period ran between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018. And Salman with his big money-making films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3, apart from his brand endorsements and television appearances in Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss 12, ensured he topped the chart with an earning of Rs 253.25 crore.

The 2018 #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 list is now LIVE! @BeingSalmanKhan is the highest earning celebrity in 2018 & @deepikapadukone is first woman to break into the top 5! https://t.co/vZncgjBwIc CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST: https://t.co/MUTdXWpeCv pic.twitter.com/im0uLVbpj4 — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 5, 2018

On the other hand, Akshay (2nd spot) had a decent run at the box office with Padman and Gold. His earnings stood at Rs 185 crore. Deepika (4th spot) had the superhit film Padmaavat in her kitty. This along with her endorsements kept her earnings at Rs 112.8 crore.

Deepika, who recently got married to Ranveer Singh, is also the highest-earning female celebrity in the list. She also became the first female celebrity to find a place in the top five positions ever since the listing was launched in 2012.

#ForbesIndiaCeleb100 | @deepikapadukone is the only woman in the top 5, and one of 18 women on the list! She’s also on the cover! Check this out: https://t.co/wAwjekVhQy pic.twitter.com/FnK2zpVGZG — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 5, 2018

Actors Aamir Khan (Rs 97.5 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 96.17 crore) and Ranveer Singh (Rs 84.67 crore) held the sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively, with sportspersons Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni filling the spots in between. Ajay Devgn was placed at the 10th position with an earning of Rs 74.5 crore.

This year’s list had superstars Shah Rukh Khan at number 13, Rajinikanth at 14 and Pawan Kalyan at 24. Music maestro AR Rahman is the top name in the ‘Singers & Musician’ category at spot 11, with an earning of Rs 66.75 crore.

Apart from SRK slipping down the list, newly married Priyanka Chopra also lost her seventh spot from last year. She is placed at the 49th position this time.

A total of 15 celebrities from south Indian film industry feature in the list, with Kollywood and Tollywood contributing seven actors each.