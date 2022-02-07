For Lata funeral, BMC grants temporary cremation ground status to Shivaji Park

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday decided to give special clearance to Shivaji Park, allowing it the status of a cremation ground, to make way for funeral of singer Lata Mangeshkar in the open ground of the premises in Dadar. The last time a cremation was held at Shivaji Park was in November 2012, when Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was cremated on the ground.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal used powers vested in BMC through section 440 (2) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888 that allowed public cremation at Shivaji Park, which is designated as open space in the Development Plan of Mumbai.

Chahal, while speaking to a TV channel, said that the arrangements were made for Mangeshkar’s last rites at Shivaji Park following the directions from the state government. The BMC has allowed the use of a 2000-sq foot portion of the park for funeral arrangements. The site where the 92-year-old singer’s funeral was performed is about 100-metre away from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial, on the west side of the Park.

Officials said that the decision to allow the cremation to be carried out in the open was taken as huge crowds, including dignitaries such as the Prime Minister, were expected to arrive for the funeral.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told The Indian Express, “We have granted temporary status of cremation ground to Shivaji Park on security grounds.”

A senior officer of the civic body said that BMC commissioner Chahal, additional commissioners Kakani and Sanjeev Kumar and joint commissioner of Mumbai police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil had a meeting at Shivaji Park to discuss the issue.

Earlier, in 2012, then Municipal Commissioner S K Kunte had given the status of cremation ground to Shivaji Park when Bal Thackeray was to be cremated. He was cremated publicly near Ganesh Temple in Shivaji Park on November 18 that year.

Named after Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his 300 birth anniversary in 1927, the park is spread over 27 acres, making it one of the biggest public grounds in the city.

In May 2010, Bombay High Court had declared Shivaji Park “Silence Zone” following a public interest litigation filed by WeCom Trust (led by a group of citizens from Shivaji Park area). Locals were furious over increasing number of political rallies and events that had allegedly deprived students and citizens of sports activities. The residents living in buildings surrounding the ground were also angry over the noise pollution due to non-sporting events held on the ground.