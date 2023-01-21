scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Viral Shark Tank pitcher’s wife says ‘main kamati hun, wo udata hai’, narrates emotional journey of Flatheads

The wife of Ganesh Balakrishnan, an entrepreneur who garnered a lot of attention after appearing on Shark Tank India season 2 recently, wrote about their difficult journey.

shark tank india 2Ganesh Balakrishnan with his wife and daughter. (Photo: Linkedin/Anuradha Pasupathy)
Listen to this article
Viral Shark Tank pitcher’s wife says ‘main kamati hun, wo udata hai’, narrates emotional journey of Flatheads
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On the fifth episode of Shark Tank India season 2, the co-founder of a footwear company called Flatheads, Ganesh Balakrishnan, broke down in tears as he spoke about the struggles of running his business. The IIT Bombay graduate was offered a deal but he declined it. The episode soon made headlines, and Balakrishnan’s wife, Anuradha Pasupathy, shared a post on LinkedIn to tell her side of the story, and revealed that she did not cry even as her husband broke down on the show. 

Anuradha, who is a senior manager, said that she rejected better-paying jobs to support Balakrishnan’s dream. She wrote, “Main kamati hun, wo udata hai (I earn, he spends) – I am Ganesh Balakrishnan’s wife, and this is my side of his story.”

She continued, “When Ganesh decided to leave his corporate job and start up on his own, I had my own apprehensions about how this will work. It is very difficult to do a startup in India, it needs a very strong, resilient mind. Coming from a very conventional family, will he be able to deal with the rigours of entrepreneurship? There are plenty of wolves out there, will being an honest lamb really work?”

Also read |Mission Majnu movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna film is a sedate, by-the-numbers drone

Anuradha explained that the lockdown was a big existential jolt for them. She wrote that throughout the journey, she could have chosen a better-paying job or even explored international career options. But instead, she chose stability over ambition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

Even though Balakrishnan dropped out of the deal, he grabbed attention and was even trending on Twitter. He thanked everyone on LinkedIn and said, “To be honest, I was dreading the airing of the Flatheads pitch on Shark Tank India. Breaking down on national TV isn’t exactly great for one’s self confidence. We’ve almost sold out our inventory in India, so pardon us if you aren’t able to find your size on http://www.flatheads.in. Would be amazing if you can tell your friends in the US and UAE to try our shoes.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 11:27 IST
Next Story

Hybrid immunity offers more protection against severe Covid than infection alone: Study

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close