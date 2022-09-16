scorecardresearch
Flashback Friday: Here’s a blushing Sharmila Tagore when Mansoor Ali Khan put a ring on her finger

Actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan met in 1965 and got married in 1969.

Sharmila tagoreA photo from Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore’s wedding. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

The love story of Mansoor Ali Khan, aka Tiger Pataudi, and Sharmila Tagore is nothing short of a Bollywood movie, complete with all the dramatic twists and turns and, of course, the grand proposal in Paris. Recently, daughter Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared some beautiful throwback pictures of the couple.

In one of the photos, Mansoor is seen putting a ring on Sharmila’s finger and the latter is all hearts as she looks down blushing. The duo got married in 1969. Sharmila had earlier revealed that Mansoor announced their marriage even before proposing to her. According to a report by India Today, she had said, “We went to meet Amma and there he announced that he and I have decided to marry. He didn’t tell me but he announced it there. He later proposed formally in Paris.”

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

The couple met in 1965 at a party where they first interacted with each other. Talking about their religious difference, Sharmila Tagore said in an interview with Tehelka, “When we decided to get married, we didn’t even know the words secular or communal. We were in the throes of young love. We didn’t know what the fuss around us was all about. We weren’t aware of the larger ramifications because for us, the world began and ended with each other.”

At that time, Mansoor Ali Khan was the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team and Sharmila Tagore was a reigning star in Bollywood. Their love story was the talk of the town. The couple has three children, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.

